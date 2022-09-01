The Shenandoah University football team won’t be easing into the 2022 season, but that might not be a bad thing.
The Hornets open their year at 1 p.m. on Saturday at USA South power Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C. The Monarchs are coming off a 7-2 season in which they finished second in their conference, and they figure to be as tough to handle for SU as they were in the 2021 season opener.
A year ago, Methodist came to Winchester with 20 returning starters from a team that went 4-1 and lost in the USA South championship game to Huntingdon. The Monarchs then proceeded to give SU fits, jumping out to a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
The Hornets rallied for a 28-23 win, but they had to make a huge stand late in the game to do so. SU kept Methodist out of the end zone by forcing incompletions on two straight plays from their 3-yard line in the final minute, this after All-American linebacker Ben Burgan was ejected earlier on the drive for a targeting call that turned out to be an incorrect call after the NCAA reviewed it.
The win set a tone of clutch play for SU, which went on to win four games decided by one score or less in a season that saw the Hornets capture seven games total, their highest total since 2004.
“You look at the beginning part of our season, we didn’t lead in a lot of games and we played from behind quite a bit,” Hornets head Scott Yoder said. “I think we took a couple body blows early in the Methodist game, found a way to hang in there, and make some plays, and tough it out. I think looking back that was a huge part of our success, that first-week win.”
The Monarchs again have a veteran team, and they should provide another good test. Yoder will be particularly interested in how his offense responds. SU turned the ball over twice against Methodist last year, and quarterback Steven Hugney was pulled from his collegiate debut after completing only 2 of 7 passes for 22 yards and throwing one interception. After winning ODAC Rookie of the Year honors, Hugney (141 of 248 for 1,615 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions) enters this season much more comfortable.
“We have to remember this is just one of 10 games, and it’s not an ODAC game,” Yoder said. “But I think we’ve got a lot to prove. If we’re going to have a really good year, we’re going to have to beat good teams, so I think this is our first chance to do that.”
On offense, Methodist (32.6 points per game, 439.7 yards per game last year) is led by some exceptional skill players.
Kobe Praylow is a talented receiver (67 catches for 662 yards and five TDs), but he might be even more dangerous on special teams. Last year, Praylow had 15 punt returns for 203 yards (13.5 yard average) and 23 kickoff returns for 538 yards (23.4 average) and one TD.
Praylow had two kickoff returns for 41 yards, two punt returns for 15 yards and eight catches for 80 yards in last year’s game at Shentel Stadium.
“The first thing is Praylow — don’t let him beat you in special teams,” Yoder said. “He’s so good with the ball in his hands and in the open field. He’s had our attention from Day 1 scheme-wise. We have to surround him and get hats to the football.
“Certainly, offensively, they’re going to get him touches, and we can’t really stop the touches, but can we make sure that he doesn’t have an All-American, single-handedly beat us day. We’ve got to play assignment football and we’ve got to tackle him. We’ve got to tackle good players in space.”
Also for Methodist, Second Team All-USA South selection Brandon Bullins is back at quarterback after completing 23 of 43 passes for 229 yards and carrying the ball 12 times for 47 yards in last year’s game, and First Team running back Keyshaun Pete returns after recording 65 yards and two TDs on 16 carries against SU. The Hornets defense is led by Burgan and All-ODAC defensive linemen Mason Caldwell and Jordan Rice.
On offense, the Hornets will take on a Methodist defense (22.2 ppg, 366.3 ypg allowed) led by Roderic Christian (59 tackles, six for a loss) and defensive tackle Kevin Voyles (23 tackles, 4.5 sacks).
“I think this is the most athletic defense that we will play until we get to October, and it’s not even close,” Yoder said. “We usually have really good team speed, and I think I don’t want to race these guys in a foot race.
“We’ve got to be really efficient and we’ve got to protect the football. We need to be able to run the football a little bit against them. Last year, we had to get into the late stages of the game to hit some runs and have a chance, and we can’t wait that long this year.”
Yoder said Sunday that he believes he has four running backs capable of starting, and All-ODAC running back Rashadeen Byrd is once again at the top of the depth chart after recording 843 yards and 11 TDs on the ground last year.
Season special teams outlookThe Hornets enter this year without Patrick Ritchie, who handled placekicking, punting and kickoffs and was adept at pulling the ball down and making plays out of punt formation.
Sophomore Josh Kirby will punt and sophomore Scott Martin will handle placekicking and kickoffs. SU’s depth chart has senior wide receiver Bryar Wheeler as the top punt returner, Byrd as the top kickoff returner and senior running back Gary Garlic as the No. 2 player on both return teams. Wheeler had one punt return for three yards last year, but that’s the extent of the statistical production from that group on special teams in 2021.
“If you looked at the three sections, we’re not as far along special teams-wise as offense and defense,” Yoder said. “But we still can be pretty good on special teams. We have to keep working at it and make plays when we get the opportunities on Saturdays.”
