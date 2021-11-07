WINCHESTER — Throw the ball, throw the ball, throw the ball, and if that doesn't work, throw the ball.
It's a sensible approach for a team when trailing by 18 points at halftime, but it's a dangerous one. After several missed opportunities, the Shenandoah University football team finally made the Apprentice Builders pay for it when the Builders' momentum was at its apex.
Hornets senior linebacker David Agyei intercepted Apprentice quarterback Grant Swanger at the SU 35-yard line with 8:48 left in the game, and the Hornets responded with a 65-yard TD drive that completed the scoring in SU's 35-16 non-conference win over the Builders on Saturday at Shentel Stadium.
The victory gave SU (6-3) its fourth winning season in six years and first since 2019. The Hornets are just 2-3 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play but they went 4-0 against non-conference foes this year.
"It means a lot," said Agyei (game-high 12 tackles), who had to help defend 34 passes from Swanger and just two rush attempts from running backs in the last 30 minutes. "We put in a lot of work every single day in practice. Having a winning season, it feels great. It's not the result we wanted to get in the conference, but winning season, how much can you ask for?"
Saturday's result also gave Hornets head coach Scott Yoder his 42nd career win, the most in program history. Yoder is 42-42 over nine seasons and the victory broke a tie with Paul Barnes (41-70 from 2002-2012).
SU scored touchdowns on three of its first four possessions for a 21-0 lead at the 14:40 mark of the second quarter. The Hornets held a two-score advantage or more for the final 51 minutes and 16 seconds on a cool and sunny day before 1,238 fans against the Builders (2-7).
SU finished with a 474-348 yard edge behind a combined 325 passing yards from freshman Steven Hugney (20 of 32 for 247 yards and three TDs) and senior Zack Mathis (9 of 14 for 78 yards and a TD). After taking a 14-0 lead, SU had to play the last 50 minutes without left tackle and captain Zack Morris, who suffered a leg injury. Matt Reese took his place.
When the Hornets couldn't recover Apprentice's pooch 11-yard onside kick with 10:17 left following Grant Swanger's 31-yard touchdown pass to Leland Girdy that made it 28-16, the Builders had reason to believe they could cut into SU's lead even more.
A large reason why Apprentice's hopes were high was due to SU's inability to take advantage of its solid defensive positioning against Swanger, who completed 18 of 34 passes for 250 yarda and two TDs in the second half and 25 of 48 passes for 303 yards overall. Swanger also accounted for three of Apprentice's five rushing attempts in the second half (he was sacked twice by Jaden Rogers and had a five-yard run).
On third-and-20 from the SU 32, Swanger rolled right and threw a pass that two SU players — one standing about 5 to 10 yards in front of the other — had a chance to intercept or keep from going toward the end zone. Neither could, and the ball deflected into the hands of Girdy (eight catches, 144 yards, two TDs) at the goal line for a TD that made it 21-10 with 9:18 left in the third quarter.
On Apprentice's next possession, Swanger threw a pass to the right that wasn't an easy interception to make but might have been returned for a TD had SU held on. And two plays before the TD that made it 28-16, SU dropped a short pass that was thrown right to it by Swanger.
Agyei said the Hornets will sometimes tease each other to keep spirits up after dropping potential interceptions, but he added, "at the end of the day, we've got to make those plays. We've got to pick the ball, get turnovers, change the game."
Four plays after the onside kick recovery, Agyei did that on a third-and-8 throw to the left from the SU 42 to Girdy with 8:48 left.
"They were targeting [Girdy] in the seam a lot," Agyei said. "I tried to play outside, and when I saw him coming I just had to make a shot and just dove for it. It hit me right in the pocket."
A total of three Hornets flew toward Girdy on the play, and Agyei cut off Swanger's pass at the SU 35 before it got to Girdy. After he got up, SU strong safety Ahvyon Boothe enthusiastically gave Agyei a light shove back to the ground.
Outside of Apprentice's second TD throw, Yoder liked what he saw from the defense. In addition to Rogers' two sacks, the pressure up front also resulted in three holding penalties from Apprentice and its one-dimensional offense.
Basically, there was a lot of confidence the Hornets would stand their ground after the muffed kickoff.
"We kept them in front of us, and I think we all kind of felt on the sideline that if we keep playing like this, the ball's going to come to us," said Yoder, whose squad had eight pass breakups Saturday. "We're either going to make a pick, it's going to get tipped to us — we blocked a lot of passes at the line of scrimmage.
"It was just a matter of time, and then Agyei stepped in front of that curl. That was a big moment there, because if they keep driving who knows how the game kind of shakes out."
Mathis — who twice replaced Hugney on Saturday, the second time due to a significant cut on Hugney's right index finger suffered on the second play of the fourth quarter — then directed a seven-play, 65-yard TD drive that iced the game. It ended with a fade pass to Brant Butler (nine catches, 93 yards, two TDs), who reached up over his smaller defender for a 13-yard score. The fifth of five Patrick Ritchie extra points made it 35-16.
Saturday was a strong day for both SU quarterbacks, who spread the ball around to nine different players. Hugney completed 9 of 15 passes for 103 yards and rushed for 15 in building that 21-0 lead.
"Everybody was doing their part and not trying to do anything more," Hugney said. "What's gotten us in trouble this season at some points is we've tried to do too much, including me. Today on offense we clicked as a whole together."
Yoder noted Apprentice adjusted and had some success with man coverage and putting an extra defender in the box, and SU's next three drives came up empty (one ended with a blocked 28-yard field goal attempt). The Hornets replaced Hugney with Mathis on the second possession of the second half. After two more empty SU possessions, the Hornets turned back to Hugney when Girdy muffed Ritchie's 39-yard punt and Bryar Wheeler recovered at the Apprentice 29.
The Builders got in Hugney's face on the next play and hit his arm, but he was able to get enough on the ball to Ethan Bigbee (five catches, 45 yards) on a screen into space. Bigbee did the rest and weaved in and out to put SU up 28-10 with 2:40 left in the third quarter.
Hugney has started every game, but Saturday was the sixth time that Mathis has seen significant action in relief of Hugney. The freshman doesn't get down about it, though, and he was pleased to see Mathis lead SU to a strong finish.
"Me and Zack have a great relationship," said Hugney, who doesn't believe his finger injury is serious. "He's basically a big brother to me and has taught me a lot. If we switch for each other, the other one is still there rooting for him, telling him keys and stuff."
SU players look at their teammates as brothers, and both Agyei and Hugney said they view Yoder like a father. Naturally, both were happy to help Yoder break the SU wins record.
"We look up to him and listen to him all the time," Agyei said. "He's got our back, we've got his back. It's great for him to have this type of accolade. We're all there to support him."
Yoder said the appreciation from his players means a lot to him. And while win No. 42 is a milestone, what Yoder wants is to see SU work hard at trying to get win No. 7 this year. The Hornets host ODAC champion Washington & Lee next Saturday in the regular-season finale.
"I love those guys, and I think we've got great relationships on this team, and I appreciate that," Yoder said. "But it's not about what any individual does, whether it's a player or anyone else. Let's find a way to beat W&L. It's a huge challenge."
SU was also led by Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (12 carries, 72 yards, TD), Austin Ragan (five catches, 56 yards), Quincy Snead (four catches, 60 yards) and Ben Burgan (11 tackles). Millbrook graduate and cornerback Trammell Anthony had eight tackles and James Wood graduate William Crowder had 60 total yards, including a 48-yard run on the third-to-last play of the game.
