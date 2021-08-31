WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University senior defensive tackle Mason Caldwell made it pretty clear what he felt was going to be most important to SU’s defensive success this year at Sunday’s media day.
“Stop the run. Stop the run,” Caldwell said. “You got some big dogs out there — Randolph-Macon (Old Dominion Athletic Conference titles in 2018, spring of 2021), Bridgewater (2019). Everyone that’s won the ODAC these past few years is over 50 percent run.”
The Hornets only ranked seventh out of the eight competing ODAC teams in rushing defense (193.4 yards per game) during the spring 2021 campaign, which featured three games against Bridgewater and one against Randolph-Macon in a 1-4 season.
But from the sound of it, SU might be in a better position than ever to make life complicated for opposing offenses with an approach that’s a lot easier to say than to execute because of the people it has on the defensive line. Hornets ninth-year head coach Scott Yoder said before preseason camp started that he felt like this year’s defensive line was “as strong as we’ve ever had.”
“We have a lot of experience,” said Caldwell, whose team opens it season at home on Saturday against Methodist. “We’re nasty up front. We take up blocks. We’re in the backfield. We play in the backfield. We live in the backfield. And we get TFLs (tackles for losses). We’re going to put the team on our back if that’s what we have to do.”
Of course, the defensive line can’t do it all.
“We didn’t tackle as well as we need to [in Saturday’s home scrimmage against Gettysburg],” SU defensive Brock McCullough said. “When running backs get to our linebackers, we’ve got to make one-on-tackles. The D-Line is experienced and very good. They’re doing a nice job of collapsing the pocket in the passing game and making runs bounce, but now we just have to really be able to tackle on the edge.”
The 6-foot-1, 280-pound Caldwell — a Second Team All-ODAC selection in the spring, a four-year starter, and a two-year captain — headlines a defensive line that can play four-man and three-man fronts.
A four-man front could feature Caldwell and senior Jaden Rogers (6-0, 250, 17 tackles) at tackle and senior Jordan Rice (5-11, 230, 16 tackles) and graduate student Nigel Duberry (6-2, 240, 14 tackles) as ends. Caldwell can also line up on the edge.
Rice (24 career games out of a possible 25) was a Third Team All-ODAC selection in 2019 when he had 34 tackles (10 for loss) and 4.5 sacks. Rogers has played in all 25 games of his career while Duberry has played in 21.
Sophomore Dallas Khalil (6-1, 265, 11 tackles), senior William Skinner (6-2, 245, 14 career games), sophomore Ethan Brown (6-3, 240) and senior Carlos Arias (5-10, 235) are some of the other defensive linemen who have impressed Yoder during camp.
“We’re deep at defensive line, and we need to be,” Yoder said. “We need to keep those guys fresh.”
SU defensive line coach Kalvin Oliver — who’s been with the Hornets since they restarted the program in 2000, first as a player, then as a coach — said this is deepest the line has been in a long time.
“It starts with Mason, who’s arguably the greatest leader I’ve ever coached,” Oliver said. “We have lot of upperclassmen with a lot of playing experience, and the spring helped because we have a couple young guys like Dallas Khalil and Ethan Brown who are playing at a high level for their first full season. The experience of the spring of getting the pads on and going against some other teams, it makes us even deeper.
“We have 10 to 12 guys who can play any down and are going to rotate regularly. You’re going to see one of the better D-lines Shenandoah’s put on the field in a long time.”
SU also feels good about its linebackers. Middle linebacker Ben Burgan (6-0, 215) was the ODAC’s second-leading tackler (56, 35 solo) and a Second Team All-ODAC selection in the spring. He’ll be flanked by seniors David Agyei (39 tackles, 5-10, 215) and senior Jahquan Collins (21 tackles, 5-10, 220). Freshman Deklin Smith (6-0. 195) has impressed the Hornets during training camp.
“We’ve got a lot of experience there,” Yoder said. “We’ve just got to keep them healthy. Ben is our best guy as far as going sideline-to-sideline, getting off blocks and making tackles. Jahquan is a fantastic player, and David probably had the biggest impact in the spring. He had some really good games.”
In the secondary, the Hornets will be led by senior Trammell Anthony (16 tackles, 6-0, 180), a Millbrook graduate who will start at cornerback. Sophomore Keyshawn Wilder (6-0, 180) will also start at corner. Sophomores Quante Redd (6-0, 170) and Ahvyon Boothe (6-2, 190) have emerged at safety. A few freshmen have also shown potential.
“We’re little bit less experienced at corner and safety, so just keeping everything in front of us and not giving up the big [plays] will be big,” McCullough said.
Yoder thought the defense did well against Gettysburg, but felt similarly to McCullough about the tackling situation.
“We put a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” Yoder said. “They got a couple of drives on us, but we held them to mostly field goals. I don’t think we tackled as well as we were hoping. We had a couple of missed tackles that turned into big gains, so we need to clean that up.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.