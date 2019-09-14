WINCHESTER — The cancellation of Shenandoah University’s Sept. 7 football season opener against Methodist was a letdown no matter which way you spin it, but the unplanned off week did give the Hornets a chance to watch its Week 2 opponent live last weekend.
Shenandoah head coach Scott Yoder, whose team opens its season at noon today at North Carolina Wesleyan, said on Wednesday he was left impressed with the Battling Bishops after watching them rally for a 31-24 win over fellow Old Dominion Athletic Conference member Emory & Henry in Week 1.
“They went on the road against an ODAC team that we have a lot of respect for, were down, came back and won a come-from-behind game on the road in overtime. How could you not be impressed by that?” Yoder said. “... They’ve got our full attention like they should.”
The 2019 meeting will be the 13th all-time between the two former USA South Athletic Conference rivals, who have played annually in a non-conference matchup since 2015.
Shenandoah is 4-1 against the Bishops in the last five meetings and enjoyed two of the best single-game offensive performances in program history in each of the last two matchups against N.C. Wesleyan. The Hornets beat the Bishops 61-14 in 2017 and 59-21 last season in Winchester.
Both teams will look a little different when they meet today, however.
Shenandoah no longer has gunslinger Hayden Bauserman quarterbacking its high-powered offense (Yoder announced on Wednesday that sophomore Ben Rhodenizer will make his first collegiate start at quarterback for SU), and N.C. Wesleyan said goodbye to three-year starting QB Nate Gardner and his go-to target Trey Lancaster, who had 201 of his 1,070 yards receiving against the Hornets last season.
“The scores from last year, the past couple years, they don’t matter,” said Hornets senior receiver Casey Stewart, who was one of five Hornets to combine for seven touchdown catches against the Bishops in 2018. “Every year is a new team. We know they’re fast. We know they hustle to the ball. They play hard. They’re athletic. They had a good game against a good ODAC team last week. That’s a big win under their belt, so their confidence is probably a little bit higher, where we’re still figuring it out. But we’re just gonna go out and play football the way that we know how and do what we do as an offense, and hopefully, come out on top.”
Many of the offensive players who helped the Hornets pile up 575 yards offense (including a season-high 207 yards rushing) against N.C. Wesleyan in 2018 are back, including Stewart (60 yards receiving, two touchdowns) and fellow receiver Jake Wallace (57 yards, one touchdown), and running backs Mario Wisdom (80 yards rushing, one touchdown) and Rashadeen Byrd Jr. (92 yards of total offense).
But so too are nine N.C. Wesleyan defensive starters, including eight seniors, on a unit that finished third in the USA South in scoring defense (25.8 points per game) and fourth in total defense (389.9 yards per game) last season despite surrendering lofty numbers to SU.
The Bishops also boast the 2018 USA South Defensive Player of the Year in senior linebacker Antonio Johnson, who didn’t play against Shenandoah in 2018. Johnson did a little bit of everything against Emory & Henry last week, finishing with 13 total tackles, a sack, 1.5 tackles for loss and an overtime interception that sealed N.C. Wesleyan’s win.
“He’s very athletic, very hard to block on the inside, explosive player. Has a knack for being in the right spot,” Yoder said of Johnson, who’s listed at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds. “The play he made to intercept the ball to end the game was pretty impressive. The interception’s kind of crazy because it’s a deflected ball and he ends up on the ground intercepting it, which was an impressive play, but if you watch, they bring a blitz and he teases like he’s gonna blitz and then he flies across the field to cover a zone. Just to get where he got was impressive, let alone make a play on the ball. The ball gets deflected and in the human carnage, he’s on the ground and picks it off.
“Him and [senior Isaiah Williams] are good linebackers,” Yoder added. “A big part of our game plan is can we get blockers on those guys? If we can’t, it’s gonna be a long day for the running game, I can tell you that much.”
Senior quarterback Donielle Totten, who saw junk-time action against Shenandoah in 2018, has taken over as the Bishops’ starter this season. Totten completed passes to eight different players in the opener, racking up 365 yards passing, four touchdowns and three interceptions to lead an N.C. Wesleyan offense that put up 507 yards of offense against Emory & Henry.
Sophomore receiver Jai Irvin caught five passes for 111 yards and a touchdown for N.C. Wesleyan in the win and Kevin Alford added 73 yards receiving and two scores.
Yoder, whose Hornets had one of the most generous pass defenses in Division III last season, took note of how “smoothly” Totten ran the offense in his first start.
“They’re spreading the football around. I think last year we knew Trey [Lancaster] was the guy," Yoder said. "This year I can’t tell you it’s gonna be [any one player]. I think a number of guys can hurt you, and maybe they do have a go-to guy and we just don’t know it yet. But I think their balance was pretty impressive, and to me, it didn’t appear that [Totten] was looking for one guy. It looked like he was making his read and distributing the football and did a really nice job.”
Today’s contest will be the only non-conference game of the season for Shenandoah, which opens ODAC play at home against Bridgewater next week.
