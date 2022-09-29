It’s been a thoroughly enjoyable start for the Shenandoah University football team and its fans, but this is the moment for which they’ve truly been waiting.
After improving their record in non-conference games over the last two years to 7-0 with its 34-29 win over Maryville College on Sept. 17, SU (3-0) will host Ferrum (0-3) in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference opener for both squads at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Shentel Stadium. The contest — which is expected to be played in the midst of significant rainfall — is also the Hornets’ Homecoming game.
Saturday’s game will provide the Hornets with an opportunity to make history — the program has never started 4-0 — and it’s also a chance for payback. SU is 5-1 in games decided by eight points or less in the last two seasons, and the Panthers are the one team that’s beaten the Hornets in those circumstances. Ferrum beat SU 24-23 on a 35-yard field with three seconds left last year at Ferrum.
The most important thing about Saturday is establishing some momentum in the ODAC.
Last year’s 7-3 season that ended with a win over ODAC champion Washington & Lee made the Hornets believe they had what it takes to win a conference title in 2022. It’s hard to win a conference title though if you’re chasing other teams from the start. The 2021 Hornets lost their ODAC opener 28-7 to Hampden-Sydney and ultimately tied for fourth in the league with a 3-3 mark.
“It’s zero and zero,” SU head coach Scott Yoder said. “We feel like we’re off to a good start, but now you’re into the league, which is what it’s all about. How well and how poorly you do in the non-conference, it really does not matter once you get into the conference. No one wants to go 0-1 in the conference.”
SU is coming off a performance against Maryville in which the Scots wiped out the Hornets’ 28-7 lead by scoring the first 22 points of the second half. SU pulled out the win on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Steven Hugney to Andre Jackson with just 24 seconds remaining.
Yoder said he was pleased that SU did not turn the ball over after doing so three times in each of the first two weeks, and that the Hornets were able to dig deep when needed.
“Not much was going well for us in the second half offensively,” Yoder said. “We have a third-and-10 [on our own 22], and we’ve got to have it. Stevie makes a great throw and [Ethan] Bigbee makes a great catch [for 14 yards]. I think once we got that first first down and that second first down, we got rolling. We had some guys making some big-time plays.”
After going 6-4 (3-3 ODAC) last year, the Panthers have started the year with losses to NCAA Division II UVa-Wise (41-9), Muskingum (31-3) and two weeks ago at Lagrange (44-38).
While the Panthers are giving up a lot of points and yards (425.7 per game), Yoder said last year’s game showed how difficult it can be to go against the Panthers’ defense. Ferrum primarily plays a 3-4 defense, but a year ago the Panthers used a lot more four-man fronts than SU was expecting.
“They had a really good plan to disrupt our run game,” said Yoder, whose team was limited to three yards per carry (133 yards on 44 attempts).
Yoder noted that while Ferrum might not execute a similar plan this year, he figures the Panthers probably hope to have similar success after watching SU manage just 78 yards on 22 carries against Maryville last week.
“I think the blueprint to try and beat Shenandoah is bottle up the running game and try to match us athletically on the edge, which Ferrum can,” Yoder said. “They are an athletic group. It’s our job to outcoach them and put our guys in better positions to make plays. We need to be able to run the football. We don’t have to run it for 400 yards a game, but we are the most lethal in our offense when we can hurt you on the edges but we can also get downhill on you [with our backs].”
Hugney has been stellar, completing 56 of 93 passes for 727 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. The weather might make it difficult to push the ball downfield through the air on Saturday, but SU will adjust.
“Can we use our athleticism, can we get the ball on edges with screens or quick plays, and just make it so they have to cover us?” Yoder said. “Bad weather, if we get our guys out in space with the ball, make one move and make one guy slip or miss, it’s a big play.
“It’s not that we won’t be able to throw, it’s just that our margin for error is going to be less. It’s a lot easier to hand the football off [in bad weather], but we’re still going to throw the football when we need to and when we think it gives us the best chance to move the ball.”
On defense, Yoder said the key will be stopping running back Zac Smiley (48 carries for 217 yards and two TDs). Particularly if it’s raining, the Hornets would like to force Ferrum to go the air. The Panthers are breaking in two young quarterbacks in freshman Jesper Korkalainen (11 of 14 for 101 yards and one TD) and sophomore Brayden Hawkins (40 of 89 for 422 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions). Six-foot-3 Daniel Lamb (18 catches for 144 yards and two TDs) will be a receiver for SU to watch.
“If we can put them into situations where they have to throw it, it’s advantage us,” Yoder said.
