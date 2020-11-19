BERRYVILLE — The first Clarke County Benefit Horse Show raised $4,000 for the John H. Enders Fire Company & Rescue Squad.
Cindy Goode, the show’s chairperson, recently presented a check to Enders Chief J.C. Blaylock. The money represented proceeds from class entries and ring fence banners paid for by individuals and businesses in the community. The money will be used toward retiring $190,000 in debt that the largely volunteer fire and rescue company owes on its new fire engine.
The show was held Oct. 3 at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds just west of Berryville.
Organizers decided to hold the show because no county fair or horse shows previously had been held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to show representative Barbara Byrd.
The Bank of Clarke County provided seed money to pay expenses for holding the show, which featured lead line, pony, pleasure, trail and hunter classes for riders from tykes to experienced adult riders, Byrd said.
A 2021 Benefit Horse Show is being planned for next October.
