BERRYVILLE — Horse shows and entertainment at agricultural events are coming under scrutiny as Clarke County planning officials continue revising the county’s zoning ordinance.
The Clarke County Planning Commission, which makes recommendations to the Board of Supervisors, will discuss the so-called “agritourism” matters during a work session this afternoon.
Agritourism is defined by the American Planning Association, an organization for public officials involved in local planning efforts, as “any activity incidental to the operation of a farm that brings members of the public to the farm for educational, recreational or retail purposes.” Examples include going into fields to pick fruits and vegetables off the vine for purchase; taking part in rural activities such as hunting, horseback riding and hayrides; staying at bed-and-breakfast inns on farms and learning about how farms operate by participating in the work, such as by feeding animals.
For largely rural communities like Clarke County, agritourism can be an important part of economic development. Visitors not only spend money on, for instance, the fruits and vegetables they buy, but also gasoline, food at local restaurants and items at stores they visit. Their purchases add money to the local economy. Clarke County also has numerous equestrian-related businesses and activities.
A study by Virginia Tech’s Pamplin College of Business in 2017 revealed that agritourism contributes about $2.2 billion to the state’s economy and generates roughly $135 million in local and state taxes annually, and helps support more than 22,000 jobs.
Concern about horse shows was voiced during a recent Planning Commission meeting. County officials are wondering whether the shows should be regulated as “agritourism activity.” Currently, the shows are considered an agricultural activity rather than something that could spur tourism. County Planning Director Brandon Stidham said that is because they typically are somewhat private events.
“They are not advertised as ... open to the general public,” although people other than participants might attend, he wrote in a report to the commission. “Events are participant-oriented with equestrian activities that are competitive or educational in nature rather than exhibitions for the public. Horse shows can have mobile vendors present, but vendors typically are there to support the participants and not the spectators.”
County code provisions currently require certain equestrian events, such as point-to-point races, to obtain special event permits if they charge or raise funds, the public is invited, 150 or more people are expected to attend, and they occur outdoors on private property comprising no less than six acres.
Stidham believes that horse shows could fall under a definition of “agritourism activity” proposed for the zoning ordinance. It defines such an activity as one “conducted as an accessory use to an agricultural operation that allows members of the general public to view or participate in agricultural activities for recreational, entertainment or educational purposes ... regardless of whether the participant paid to participate in the activity.”
Specific examples of agritourism activities that it mentions include:
• Harvest-your-own fruits, vegetables, Christmas trees “and the like,”
• Farm tours and educational activities associated with agricultural operations,
• Seasonal festivals featuring activities such as live music, corn mazes, petting zoos and animal exhibitions,
• Incidental sales of agricultural or tree-related products,
• Sales of food and beverages,
• Temporary vendors, and
• Farm-to-table events at which food items, made whole or partially from items produced by an agricultural operation, are served to those attending.
With horse shows currently being considered an agricultural use of property, they are considered a by-right use and no zoning approvals are required, Stidham said. A zoning permit would be required if the shows eventually are considered an agritourism activity, he said.
If horse shows are to remain an agriculture versus an agritourism activity, Stidham recommends that the county add wording to agritourism regulations to clarify that they are excluded.
County planning department employees also are pondering whether regulations for live music and other entertainment, as they pertain to agritourism, need more clarification.
Because agritourism activities — as defined by the zoning ordinance — are designed to be temporary, entertainment is “intended to be an incidental component of a seasonal activity permitted under this (land) use,” Stidham wrote in his report, rather than the main activity which an agricultural business is using to try to attract the public.
A special event permit, or a special-use permit for a minor commercial public assembly, might be appropriate for concerts, he wrote.
The Planning Commission will discuss the agritourism matters when it meets at 3 p.m. today at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
