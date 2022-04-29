WINCHESTER — At Friday’s Ladies’ Horticultural Luncheon, laughter and smiles abounded as area residents celebrated the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Area middle school FFA students helped out at the event while various celebrities made an appearance.
But it was featured speaker Margo Oxendine who had the crowd in stitches as she harnessed the comedic talents she had cultivated in high school after she and her family moved from Northern Virginia to Bath County, and she suffered many years of the cold shoulder from classmates, who, according to a festival news release, let her know that she didn’t fit in there.
On Friday, before a crowd of 285 people, Oxendine, a newspaper columnist, magazine writer and world traveler, fit right in as she kept people giggling with her stories of farm animals giving her jump scares — such as the steer that stuck its head through her open car window — and family cakes gone awry, such as the one that “creat[ed] a conflagration” when the trick candles on her father’s birthday cake wouldn’t be blown out.
“I remember the night of the horses on our front porch,” she told the crowd before recounting a story of four horses that made themselves at home at her family’s house and wouldn’t be shooed away by her father until a local barn manager came to take them.
Describing her home in rural Virginia as “over there,” she admitted that Winchester’s bustling traffic was a little scary when she first arrived, though she later recounted scenes of cows trotting along the roadway “just as traffic rules dictate.”
“There really is no reasoning with livestock,” she said.
The luncheon, presented by Spring Arbor Assisted Living and organized by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Virginia State Horticultural Society, was in a new venue this year at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall.
Though the space was smaller than the luncheon’s previous location above Perkins Restaurant & Bakery that’s now owned by Shenandoah University, it still allowed for more than 30 tables of guests and also welcomed festival guests like Miss Virginia Tatum Sheppard, Miss Apple Blossom Savannah Marcum and and NASCAR personality Jeff Hammond.
Through Marcum’s platform, Give a Little, she creates small care packages for families around the U.S. in honor of her sister who required medical care as a baby while her family stayed in the Ronald McDonald House.
Sheppard’s platform is Mentoring Matters.
Also attending the luncheon were Queen Shenandoah XCV-designate Mia Dorsett, along with her older sisters, Maddie and Jazmyn, and her parents, Tony and Janet Dorsett.
“The one thing that’s always drawn me back to this community, to this event, is how great the people are,” Hammond said of the festival. “You folks in this community, you can’t find people like yourselves, and I’m so excited to be back here.”
Holding the luncheon in a new location this year had its challenges because of limits on space and the switch to a buffet-style luncheon, said Virginia State Horticultural Society member Kathy Sutphin.
“This is going to be a learning year,” Sutphin said, “so that if it’s held here again next year under the same circumstances with the same caterer, then hopefully we’re learning some things today to make it more efficient next year.”
Sutphin, who co-chaired the efforts to handle tickets and organize local middle school FFA groups to assist celebrities and other attendees, said she was pleased with ticket sales and the flow of the event.
“Part of what the FFA deals with is agriculture, so we thought it was a good match, and we’ve been using them now for probably five, six years," Sutphin said. "They’re always glad to help groups, so we thought it was a good match and it has been.”
Shaffer's BBQ of Woodstock catered the event, which also included various donated door prizes and table favors. It ended with the singing of “I’ll Be with You in Apple Blossom Time.”
The festival continues today with various events, including the Glo Fiber Grand Feature Parade at 1:30 p.m. in downtown Winchester.
