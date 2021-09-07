WINCHESTER — Let's be honest. The past 18 months have been awful and most of us are not OK.
Toss in this week's 20th anniversary of one of the worst days in American history — the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks — and it's clear we could all use a shoulder to cry on.
That's where Blue Ridge Hospice comes in. The nonprofit at 333 W. Cork St. is best known for providing end-of-life healthcare, but it also offers free grief and loss services to anyone who needs help enduring tough times.
This week, Blue Ridge Hospice is encouraging the community to reflect on the people and things we have lost due to COVID-19, the 9/11 attacks and other tragic circumstances. Susana Calley, patient and family support services manager at the Winchester-based nonprofit, said the organization's Pause to Remember event began Saturday and continues through Sunday.
"It's a way to recognize the number of losses we have suffered in our community and as a nation," Calley said.
During this week's Pause to Remember, members of the community are encouraged to visit any of Blue Ridge Hospice's thrift stores in Winchester, Stephens City, Berryville, Front Royal, Strasburg, Leesburg and Purcellville to write a name, message or memory on a ribbon. The ribbons will then be displayed in the lobby of Blue Ridge Hospice on West Cork Street.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the nonprofit will host an invitation-only Remembrance Ceremony for those who have utilized hospice's services over the past year.
While that event is private, the entire community can participate in a virtual moment of silence on Friday morning to memorialize everyone lost to the COVID-19 pandemic. The observance will be held on Blue Ridge Hospice's Facebook page at 10 a.m. and will also include a special performance by the nonprofit's music therapists.
"We think it's important as a community to say, 'Hey, we've been through a lot,'" Calley said. "It's OK to say this has been hard."
Blue Ridge Hospice's grief and loss counseling services are available at no cost to everyone, regardless of whether they have or had a loved one involved in its end-of-life program. Grief Support Counselor Courtney McCalley said it's critical for people to acknowledge their losses, concerns and fears, especially considering the emotional turmoil everyone has endured during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're at a point now where more than 600,000 people in the United States have died because of COVID," McCalley said.
Also, with this Saturday's 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks serving as a painful reminder of the 2,996 lives lost that day, "I think it is appropriate to pause and remember," she said.
Blue Ridge Hospice offers individual grief counseling and group therapy sessions where McCalley said people can discuss their feelings without fear of being judged or embarrassed.
"There's no shortage of loss to acknowledge," she said.
One-on-one grief counseling is offered in person, by phone and online. Group sessions are conducted in person or via Zoom, and a variety of themed groups are available to address specific needs and losses. To learn more or to register, call 540-313-9214 or visit brhospice.org/community-grief-support.
