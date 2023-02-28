WINCHESTER — A new program called Adventures Through Grief has been launched by Blue Ridge Hospice of Winchester to help teens and young adults cope with the loss of a loved one.
According to a media release from the nonprofit at 333 W. Cork St., the program utilizes a concept developed by Game to Grow, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to the use of table-top games for therapeutic, educational and community growth.
Using a modified form of Game to Grow’s therapeutic role-playing game (RPG) method to specifically address grief, participants use creative social skills to tackle obstacles and tasks. Exploring these challenges in the low-risk environment of a game, and with guidance from Blue Ridge Hospice’s trained and certified staff of grief counselors and music therapists, the RPG creates opportunities to learn new coping skills and allows participants to express their grief in indirect and non-threatening ways, the media release states.
“We want to innovatively serve young adults who feel socially isolated and want to process their grief but wouldn’t traditionally seek counseling,” Blue Ridge Hospice Grief Support Counselor Christina Thomas said in the release. “The creativity and social interactions that take place during our specialized tabletop RPG game will create a fertile ground for healing.”
Adventures Through Grief held the first of its 12 free sessions in January, and the program is offered to anyone between the ages of 14–17 and 18–24 who resides in Blue Ridge Hospice’s service area of Winchester and Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, Warren, northern Fauquier and western Loudoun counties.
Development of Adventures Through Grief was made possible by a $30,000 grant awarded to the Winchester-based nonprofit by the New York Life Foundation through its competitive Grief Reach program, which supports organizations serving bereaved youth. The New York Life Foundation is the largest corporate funder in the field of childhood grief support.
Since 1981, Blue Ridge Hospice has provided end-of-life care for patients plus support and counseling services for survivors. To learn more, visit brhospice.org or call 540-313-9200.
