WINCHESTER — Following Valley Health's lead, Blue Ridge Hospice has announced that all staff and volunteers must be fully immunized against COVID-19 by Oct. 31 or risk losing their position with the organization.
"Blue Ridge Hospice is taking this step to help keep their patients, employees, volunteers and community members as safe and healthy as possible," the Winchester-based organization's chief business development officer, Anthony Crosen, said in a media release. "This action was taken in consultation with the not-for-profit hospice’s community-based board of directors."
Blue Ridge Hospice, based at 333 W. Cork St., provides end-of-life care for 2,000-plus patients annually who have been diagnosed with terminal illnesses or conditions. While the organization operates a small residential facility for up to eight clients, most hospice services are delivered at patients' homes, assisted-living facilities or hospitals.
"As more local facilities, patients and families require visiting agencies to send vaccinated staff only, Blue Ridge Hospice must adjust to meet the needs of those we serve," Crosen said in the release.
Hospice employees and volunteers who do not want to be vaccinated may request an exemption for medical or religious purposes.
"All such requests will be evaluated by a multidisciplinary group of Blue Ridge Hospice leadership and staff," Crosen wrote.
The organization's decision to require vaccinations comes a month and a half after Winchester-based Valley Health, a healthcare provider that is the Northern Shenandoah Valley's largest employer, announced that all employees, service providers and contractors must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1 or face suspension or termination.
Some Valley Health personnel have protested that decision, saying whether to get vaccinated should be a personal choice. Others have said they already had COVID-19 and developed antibodies against the coronavirus so, in their opinion, a vaccine with potentially dangerous side effects is unnecessary.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta contends that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and provide the most direct way for the country to develop herd immunity against the potentially deadly coronavirus. On Aug. 23, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech version of the vaccine.
"While this and other vaccines have met the FDA's rigorous scientific standards for emergency use authorization, as the first FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine, the public can be very confident that this vaccine meets the high standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality the FDA requires of an approved product," acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said last month.
Crosen said Blue Ridge Hospice is relaying CDC updates on the COVID-19 vaccines to its staff and volunteers, and noted the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization last week endorsed a federal vaccine mandate for all frontline healthcare workers.
"We encourage all staff and volunteers to dialogue with our physicians and nurse practitioners about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine," Crosen said in the release. "We also encourage our staff and volunteers to confer with their personal physician or other healthcare provider of choice to ensure they are making an informed decision.
"Blue Ridge Hospice employees and volunteers have performed heroically throughout the course of the pandemic, adapting and innovating to ensure we can continue to provide excellent care to patients and their loved ones as well as meet the needs of the communities we serve for grief and loss support," Crosen wrote.
Blue Ridge Hospice has about 265 employees and about 160 active volunteers. For more information about the organization, visit brhospice.org.
