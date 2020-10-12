Over two-thirds of hospitalized coronavirus patients in Virginia during the late spring and early summer had high blood pressure, according to data provided by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association in a Thursday webinar.
The next leading chronic condition seen in nearly 50% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Virginia was chronic kidney failure, followed by high cholesterol identified in nearly 43% of hospitalized patients over the same period of time.
Other leading chronic conditions identified in hospitalized virus patients included diabetes, anemia, obesity and coronary heart disease.
Between April and June, more than 8,700 Virginians were hospitalized in Virginia. Nearly 400 non-Virginian COVID-19 patients from 26 other states and Washington, D.C., were also hospitalized in the state over the same period.
Hot spots of these out-of-state patients included residents of the New York City metro area and the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 11,000 Virginians who have tested positive for the virus have been hospitalized, and 3,328 have died.
So far, over 155,000 Virginians have tested positive for the virus and nearly 2 million tests have been conducted, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
“What those numbers indicate is that there are many people who have contracted COVID who haven’t been admitted for inpatient hospital care because that isn’t necessary in every case,” Julian Walker, vice president of communications for the hospital association, said in a Thursday email.
Hispanics or Latinos make up less than 10% of Virginia’s population, according to U.S. Census Bureau data from 2019, but nearly 30% of virus patients in the commonwealth were Hispanic or Latino, according to data from VDH.
Fewer than 10% of Virginia’s hospitalized patients between April and June were Hispanic.
Nearly 70% of Virginia’s residents are white and less than 20% are Black, according to U.S. Census Bureau data from 2019, but over a quarter of the state’s hospitalized virus patients between April and June were Black and about a third were white.
“Regarding variations between overall population share versus hospitalizations across people of different ethnicities, it is difficult to definitively ascribe one root cause over another because there are a range of contributing factors that may be at play,” Walker said. “What we know is that there are health disparities that impact people in marginalized communities and that social and environmental factors play a significant role in health outcomes for people.”
The average age of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 between April and June was 68.
However, dozens of adults as young as 20 and as old as over 100 were also hospitalized those three months, and nearly 50 children younger than 1 were also hospitalized during that time.
Of the more than 8,700 virus patients hospitalized, 3,363, or over 38%, were covered by Medicare, while 3,129, or 35.9%, were covered by commercial insurance.
These figures for COVID-19 hospitalizations nearly match the figures of typical non-virus-related hospitalizations — over 37% of hospital patients are covered by Medicare, while nearly 35% are covered by commercial insurance.
Roughly 10% were covered by Medicaid or covered by free care, self-paying or self-insured. Only 23 virus hospitalizations were covered by workers’ compensation.
