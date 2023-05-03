WINCHESTER — Sunrise on Wednesday was a significant moment for Winchester Medical Center.
It was the first time since 2020 that the hospital wasn’t treating a patient with COVID-19, President Tonya Smith announced a few hours later during the Business at the Valley Health Bloom luncheon, part of the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
That didn’t mean someone with the coronavirus wouldn’t be admitted sometime during the day, Smith said.
Still, she relished the milestone. Speaking to about 1,000 area business people during the luncheon, she mentioned the hard work that doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers undertook alongside other community members to keep the pandemic under control locally.
“Everyone has been in this together,” Smith said.
She said she learned a lot from the pandemic. She saw many severely ill patients, some of whom died. What she realized most from the experience, she emphasized, was that “we have to cherish every single moment we’re given in life.”
Valley Health System, the hospital’s parent entity, sponsored the luncheon at the Tolley Dental Tent at Shenandoah University’s James R. Wilkins Jr. Athletics & Events Center.
Along with being the hospital’s president, Smith is the system’s senior vice president of acute care.
She remarked about the weather being cooler than usual during the annual festival.
Drizzle occurred at times on Wednesday, too.
But “it doesn’t matter if it’s a little bit chilly. It doesn’t matter if it’s raining,” Smith said. “We (businesses) bloom in Winchester, Virginia.”
Businesses are “the driving force behind economic prosperity in our region,’ said Cynthia Schneider, CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber.
They’ve been “vessels of compassion,” Schneider said, continuing to collaborate to make the community better than ever, despite recent adversities in the nation.
Pete Davis, an entrepreneur, civic activist and writer from Falls Church, was the luncheon’s keynote speaker. He said people must be committed to helping reverse “a rut that our country and culture is in.”
Contributing to that rut, he said, are factors such as political turmoil and lingering effects of the pandemic, including social isolation.
“We have an unhappiness crisis,” asserted Davis, who co-founded the Democratic Policy Network, an organization promoting ideas to strengthen democracy. He also authored the book, “Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in An Age of Infinite Browsing.”
He pointed out studies showing, for instance, that 50% of meals now are eaten alone, only about a third of all people feel fulfilled by their jobs and since the 1960s, the percentage of Americans believing most people can be trusted has dropped from roughly 80% to about 30%.
Modern society discourages making commitments, Davis said, such as by advancing the notion that people should constantly explore options for their lives and not take things — including interpersonal relationships — too seriously.
“The status quo is not an infinite holding pattern,” he said, adding that the longer it continues, the more that institutions holding society together begin to erode. He mentioned the abandonment of communities as an example.
“Commitment is the first step toward changing the world,” Davis said. And, creating change involves “cultivating and maintaining relationships” with people.
“The best teachers,” he said, “aren’t the ones who’ve mastered their textbooks but the ones having the deepest relationships with their students.”
People must work together to create change, he believes.
He cautioned, though, that change takes time to accomplish. Therefore, those striving for it must be patient and have faith.
Springtime is when the world refreshes itself, according to luncheon speakers.
Despite the arrival of the season, Davis said, “it sure feels like winter in America” amid the rut.
He compared spurring change to cultivating a garden.
“It’s up to us to bring (forth) the spring,” he said. “Let’s start digging!”
