As of Wednesday afternoon, Valley Health’s six hospitals were treating 145 patients for COVID-19, a health system news release says. About 85% of those patients are unvaccinated.
With New Year’s Eve approaching and the virus continuing to spread, Valley Health’s administration and hospital staff are pleading with people not to gather if they don’t need to and aren’t recently vaccinated or boosted.
“Our caregivers have given their all for nearly two years to save lives and fight COVID-19 in our community,” Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz says in the Wednesday news release.
“They have shown remarkable resiliency, but like all of us, they’re growing tired,” he says. “We are asking the community to renew their vigilance, pull together and help stop the spread of this virus.”
In the last two days, the Virginia Department of Health reported 25,612 new cases in consecutive record-breaking spikes of 12,112 new cases on Wednesday and 13,500 on Thursday. Both jumps eclipsed the previous high of 9,914 added Jan. 17 during a statewide data update.
The local health district also reported a pandemic high of 368 new cases on Wednesday. Its previous two highs were 364 reported on Jan. 22 as part of the data update and 322 on Jan. 28.
Thursday brought another 288 local cases for a two-day total of 656 cases.
Frederick County reported 272 new cases, Warren County 120, Shenandoah County 95, Winchester 69, Page County 60 and Clarke County 40.
During that time, the district added two hospitalizations and two deaths.
Curtailing plans for New Year’s socializing will help soften the holiday’s impact on local health care resources, the Valley Health release says.
The reality that area hospitals’ most severely ill patients are unvaccinated underscores the importance of covid vaccination and booster shots, Dr. Iyad Sabbagh, chief physician executive, says in the release.
“The data and scientific evidence overwhelmingly points to the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination,” Sabbagh says.
“I implore residents to get vaccinated or boosted, continue to follow masking recommendations and consider implementing social distancing measures such as canceling New Year’s events where the virus could easily spread.”
The omicron variant is more contagious than previous versions of the virus, he says, and it’s spreading rapidly in the community.
Everyone age 5 or older is eligible to receive a vaccine.
Symptoms and isolation
Those who test positive from covid, regardless of vaccination status, need to stay home for five days and until their symptoms lessen, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says in a Monday news release posted to its website with the following recommendations:
- After five days, if you are asymptomatic or your symptoms are resolving (no fever for 24 hours), you can leave your house, but wear a mask around others for another five days to minimize the risk of infecting people.
- Those who have been boosted or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or completed the primary series of the J&J vaccine within the last two months and were exposed to the virus should wear a mask around others for 10 days and test on day five if possible. If symptoms develop, get tested and stay home.
- Those exposed to the virus who aren’t vaccinated or are two months out from their J&J vaccine or are more than six months from their Pfizer/Moderna shot and aren’t boosted should stay home for five days and after that wear a mask around others for five days. Those who can’t quarantine needs to wear a mask for 10 days. Get a test on day five if possible. If you develop symptoms, get a test immediately and then stay home.
The change in CDC recommendations “is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after,” the CDC release says at cdc.gov/media/releases/2021/s1227-isolation-quarantine-guidance.html.
“Isolation relates to behavior after a confirmed infection. Isolation for 5 days followed by wearing a well-fitting mask will minimize the risk of spreading the virus to others,” the notice says.
“Quarantine refers to the time following exposure to the virus or close contact with someone known to have COVID-19.”
Symptoms of covid and its variants can include a fever, headache, nausea, vomiting and lower respiratory issues like a bad cough and trouble breathing.
Symptoms of the omicron variant have been reported to center more around the upper respiratory tract, such as congestion and a sore throat.
Getting tested
The region continues to experience a shortage of testing resources, the Valley Health release says.
At-home test kits are unavailable at many local retailers, and there are long lines at testing sites.
Therefore, Valley Health urges people to seek care from their primary care physician for mild to moderate symptoms.
“When that is not an option, Valley Health Urgent Care locations offer online appointments with the following day’s schedule available beginning at midnight each day,” the release says.
People can select an in-person or telehealth appointment, it says.
Once any available appointments are taken, people can elect for walk-in care, but wait times are high because of the heavy volume of patients seeking tests.
“Valley Health Urgent Care locations do not offer COVID testing for asymptomatic patients who were exposed to COVID,” the release says.
The urgent care locations offer travel testing only for people with a provider’s order.
Hospital care, visitation
Area hospitals remain at Level Red to reduce the risk of transmission between visitors, patients and caregivers, the news release says. Only approved care partners are allowed to visit hospitalized patients. Anyone accompanying patients to outpatient appointments will be asked to wait in their cars.
Patient volumes in emergency rooms nationwide have led to long waits and capacity concerns, the release says.
“If you have virus symptoms, especially with complicating medical conditions, it is best to err on the side of caution — don’t wait to be seen,” it says, adding that those with mild symptoms or who simply want a test should not go to the Emergency Department.
People are encouraged to locate tests through their primary care provider, an urgent care clinic or an at-home antigen test.
“All of our hospital care teams remain ready to provide emergency and acute treatment for patients with illnesses and injuries of all kinds,” Sabbagh says.
“But we need the community’s help to safeguard resources. If you are having symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pain — which may indicate COVID-19 and many other critical illnesses — you should call 911 or seek care in an emergency department. But if you need testing, please don’t call 911.”
For more information, visit valleyhealthlink.com/coronavirus.
