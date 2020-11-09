Just as it has with so many things in 2020, the coronavirus has reared a wrecking ball through sacred celebrations, making its mark on birthdays, weddings and anniversary parties. Now it’s headed toward the most cherished time of year: the holiday season.
With Thanksgiving, Hanukkah and Christmas right around the corner, the question on many minds is: how can we host the holidays safely?
While we have been learning to live with the virus — who knew facial masks would be the must-have accessory of 2020? — Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, warns that the coronavirus is still here, and is more prevalent than before.
“The coronavirus has not gone away and in fact, in the Shenandoah Valley the number of cases has increased substantially during the month of October. Our typical incidence, that's our number of new cases that we see, has actually tripled since the relatively low rates in August and September,” he said.
As of Oct. 26, the rate has leveled off at about three times the previous rate of new cases. Through August and September in the Lord Fairfax Health District, Greene said they were seeing seven to 15 new cases per day. That rose in the first two weeks of October to about 30 per day, where it has stayed for the last week.
Holiday gatherings are particularly fraught for concern, since such gatherings typically involve grandparents and great aunts and uncles — those over the age of 65.
“The virus is still deadly to the elderly, those over the age of 65 and particularly for people over 80, and people who have chronic diseases, heart disease, lung disease, significantly overweight, all those people are at a higher risk for having hospital stays, bad outcomes and death,” said Greene. “This hasn't changed, it is still a deadly virus.”
While there are many concerns surrounding holiday hosting this year, there are some things you can do. Here are Greene’s recommendations and things to consider:
Plan for prevention
“All the prevention rules still apply and they apply more specifically with holiday gatherings. The Three Ws are always the foundation to everything: wear masks, watch your distance and wash your hands.”
If you are inviting people outside of your immediate household to your home for a holiday dinner, be sure to set such expectations ahead of time so that all guests are on the same page.
Hosting family from outside your immediate household
“I would say the best would be the immediate family or household, that would be the best way to celebrate those holidays this year. If you are going to have larger groups, make sure they are people that you feel comfortable are going to observe the 3 Ws: they are going to keep their distance, wear a mask where feasible, they are going to wash their hands, they are going to do the things they should do. But the more people you have in your house, the higher the risk that someone is going to bring the disease in.”
Hosting older relatives
As Greene mentioned, the risks for those over 65 are substantial.
“Grandma coming to the house that she doesn't live in is putting Grandma at some risk, so as long as everyone understands that. And Grandma is likely to be one of those people if they get this has a higher probability of dying,” he said.
Another thing to consider is how likely it is people will keep a safe distance from older relatives.
“If people aren't going to be able to distance from Grandma, like grandchildren who are going to want to hang on her, those are all considerations."
Assess the risk
There are two types of risk to consider: clinical risk and social risk.
Clinical risk assesses the closeness of the contact with a person, the duration of the contact and the frequency of the contact. The physically closer two people are together the more likely they are to be able to spread the disease, and the longer they are together the more likely it is to spread. The number of different contacts they have represents another chance to spread the disease.
“If you have four people in a room, there are six different ways those four people can interact,” he explained. “If you have 10 people in the room, that contact number goes up to 45… This is why smaller groups are safer.”
Social risk comes down to how the people in your group may act around one another.
“People kind of naturally when in a comfortable, familiar situation, they tend to get a false sense of security and they let their guard down,” Greene said.
“You know your cousins, you've known them all your life, but your cousins don't live in your household. They may live in another part of the country or state, and they may bring in the disease with them, or they may catch it while they are here.”
Besides familiarity, holiday spirits play a role in loosening precaution among guests.
“If alcohol is served in any quantity more than just a toast, inhibitions are going to drop away and adherence to rules will drop away. People will have their masks off, they may start talking loud, they may start singing, which always spreads more droplets. All of that is higher risk,” he said.
A word on testing
While it’s tempting to consider asking any guests to get tested for coronavirus before they attend, it’s not foolproof.
“Testing everybody beforehand doesn’t really help, because you can have a negative result one day, then a positive one the next,” Greene said.
Additionally, no test has a 100-percent accuracy rate in its results.
Serving food
Greene said the tradition of passing food around the table or buffet-style isn’t the safest option this year, unless it’s with people who live in your home.
“You can have food on the table, preset in pre-prepared portions that someone can just come and take their plate to the table, without touching anything else, would be better than to ‘please pass the beans,’ where everyone touches the plate as it goes by.”
Host outdoors
Unlike summer, when warm weather allowed for celebrations to be held outside, cooler weather occasions like Thanksgiving dinners are usually held indoors.
“Outdoors is safer than indoors. And indoors in a large well-ventilated space is better than a small stuffy space,” said Greene.
“You have to be lucky with the weather to have a Christmas celebration outdoors, probably, and even Thanksgiving sometimes. If you can do it outdoors, great, fantastic, but typically in the Shenandoah Valley it's kind of chilly by the end of November, and sometimes it's rainy.”
Greene said that hosting outdoors is always safer than indoors as far as Covid is concerned.
“There's that much more space for droplets to disperse so they can't be inhaled by someone else,” he said.
One solution to hosting outdoors in cooler weather is to rent outdoor heaters from an event rental business like Grand Station Events in Winchester. Manager Annie Bell said she has received several calls from people looking for such items to comfortably host the holidays outdoors.
“We've got all different sizes of tents, so it's a matter of how many family members are attending. Generally, what we've been seeing is separating the tables far enough, but tables of groups of families who are quarantined together, then we space the tables off,” she said.
She advises to keep at least two of the sidewalls of a tent up to allow for air to circulate. Outdoor space heaters are available to keep the space warm.
“There are ways to adapt and have a comfortable holiday, just a little bit different than what everyone is used to. But it's definitely still attainable,” she said.
The bottom line
One thing is for certain: the holidays are going to look different this year. And though it may be challenging, keeping perspective will help.
“Thanksgiving and Christmas will be here next year. I have every reason to believe that this Covid pandemic, if not completely gone, will be much less of a threat a year from now,” Greene said.
“For most people who expect to be around for another year, there will be another Thanksgiving, another Hanukkah, another Christmas, so this is not your last chance to do all these things. You have to consider your own situation and it's going to vary from family to family. This is really a good year to have an intimate household gathering with family. Maybe think back and appreciate the reason for the holiday instead of an opportunity to have a big party.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.