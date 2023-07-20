Hot dog, it’s Hot Dog Day!

Community leaders gathered for lunch Wednesday at Macado’s restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall to celebrate National Hot Dog Day, which is always the third Wednesday in July. Pictured from left are former Frederick County School Board members Jay Foreman and John Lamanna, Winchester City Council member Les Veach, Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland, Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV, Frederick County Commissioner of the Revenue Seth Thatcher and Winchester Sheriff William Sales.

 Courtesy of Lenny Millholland

