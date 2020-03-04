BERRYVILLE — A driver who led a Clarke County deputy on a chase that exceeded 100 mph has avoided jail.
“I have deep regret for my actions. It’s not just lip service,” driver James Adam Keney told Judge Alexander R. Iden in Clarke County Circuit Court on Monday after receiving a two-year suspended sentence for eluding police. “I truly appreciate the consideration I’ve been given.”
As part of the plea bargain, a reckless driving charge was dropped. State sentencing guidelines recommend a minimum of a year of imprisonment and a maximum of 14 months.
The chase began on the John Mosby Highway (U.S. 50) in Boyce on April 26, according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy Alex Chambers. She said a driver, later identified as Keney, failed to stop for speeding and swerved between two cars and turned right onto Lord Fairfax Highway (U.S. 340) in White Post. Keney, 35, of the 20000 block of Beachwood Terrace in Ashburn, drove over 100 mph in a 35-mph zone and crossed the yellow double line on the two-way road to pass at least three cars.
“Keney only stopped fleeing when his vehicle wrecked in a field next to an occupied dwelling,” Chambers wrote. “Keney sustained injuries that required him to be transported to Winchester Medical Center.”
Cyrus Scott Morgan, an assistant Clarke County commonwealth’s attorney, told Iden that Keney fled because he was driving with a suspended license and was on unsupervised probation. Keney, who will be on two years of supervised probation, told Iden he is receiving mental health treatment.
“Fear is a powerful thing and it’s important you follow through on your treatment,” Iden told Keney.
