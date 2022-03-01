WINCHESTER — A driver who rammed a police cruiser during a high-speed chase will serve up to 10 months in jail.
In a plea bargain on Tuesday in Winchester Circuit Court, Azjier Dupri Outler pleaded guilty to eluding police, failure to stop at an accident, and destruction of property. He was sentenced to 11 years with 10 years and two months suspended. As part of the agreement, charges of driving while intoxicated, driving without a license and one count of failure to stop at an accident were dismissed.
The approximately 10-minute chase began around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2020, after Outler wouldn't stop at a traffic checkpoint on Cedar Creek Grade in Frederick County. Outler, who was driving an older model Jeep, fled onto Weems Lane into Winchester, traveling approximately 70 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Deputy Nicholas H. Dempsey, who was chasing Outler, executed a pursuit intervention technique that involved striking the rear end of a vehicle at an angle in an attempt to get it to spin and stop. Dempsey successfully executed the maneuver on Weems Lane, but Outler drove away after being ordered to exit the Jeep.
Outler fled onto Papermill Road, which turns into South Loudoun Street. He continued fleeing on Bellview Avenue, South Braddock Street and Lambden Avenue. He turned onto Henry Avenue, where he drove through a locked gate into a parking lot and stopped. Dempsey exited his cruiser and ordered Outler out of the Jeep. Outler then reversed and rammed the cruiser and drove onto the hood. He then fled to the nearby Handyman Connection building at 1838 Roberts St. where he was caught.
State sentencing guidelines recommended a minimum of no jail time to a maximum of six months. Keith R. Buzby, an assistant commonwealth's attorney, said after the hearing that he asked Judge Brian M. Madden to sentence above guidelines. He said the request was due to Outler being out on bond on an eluding charge in Warren County when the Frederick/Winchester pursuit happened. Outler pleaded guilty on the Warren County charge on July 16 and received a two-year suspended sentence.
"It's unacceptable to get the same charge while you're out on bond and awaiting trial," Buzby said.
Buzby said the DWI charge was dropped because while Outler admitted to drinking cognac in the vehicle before the chase, his blood alcohol content afterward was 0.03. The legal driving limit is 0.08.
During the latter part of the chase, Buzby said Outler drove 45-50 mph on streets with a 25 mph speed limit in residential areas. Buzby said he's grateful to Dempsey and other police for safely arresting Outler.
Upon release, Outler will be on two years of supervised probation. He must also pay $7,875 in restitution for the damaged cruiser.
The 24-year-old Outler, of the 300 block of Surrey Club Lane in Stephens City, was a star guard for the Sherando Warriors. He was named Conference 21 Player of the Year in 2016.
