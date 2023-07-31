Shane Snyder, a starter at Rock Harbor Golf Course that keeps play flowing smoothly, takes a sip of his iced tea as he waits for the next players during Friday's heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service as heat values climbed to 107 degrees. Temperatures this week are expected to modify beginning today with highs in the low 80s. Being a golf course starter is Snyder's summer job. He is a physical education teacher at James Wood Middle School during the school year.