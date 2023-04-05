WINCHESTER — A year and a half after opening to traffic, Crossover Boulevard in Winchester is getting a lot of attention from developers.
Currently under construction along the short section of street between South Pleasant Valley Road and Interstate 81 are the new global headquarters for composite decking manufacturer Trex Co. Inc., a Hang 10 car wash and a CarMax vehicle dealership. Pending projects include the building of a new First Bank and Trust Co. branch and the 331-unit Winchester Crossroads Apartments complex.
A hotel can now be added to the list. On Tuesday, the Winchester Planning Commission reviewed a rezoning request from Foresight Design Services of Christiansburg, on behalf of property owner Bela Hospitality 2 LLC of Vinton, that would make it possible to build a 90-room Home2 Suites by Hilton at 240 Crossover Blvd. The location is between the new Trex offices and the Target department store at 2340 Legge Blvd.
Home2 Suites is a nationally franchised hotel brand, according to information submitted to the Planning Commission. Hilton operates nearly 600 Home2 Suites in the United States, with the closest to Winchester being in Charles Town and Martinsburg, West Virginia.
Winchester Deputy Zoning Administrator Aidan Davis told the commission the Crossover Boulevard hotel would accommodate the 90 guest rooms, plus an indoor pool and fitness facility, inside a single four-story building. It would be constructed on a 2.5-acre parcel of land zoned Commercial Industrial (CM-1).
In order to build on the property, Bela Hospitality 2 needs the city to issue a conditional-use permit (CUP) because hotels are not a by-right use in CM-1 zoning districts, Davis said.
"I can really visualize the usage of this, and kind of the necessity around it," Planning Commission Chairwoman Lacey Burnett said.
The commission discussed the proposed CUP for Home2 Suites during a work session, so no action will be taken until the panel's next business meeting on April 18.
The commission's last business meeting, scheduled for March 21, could not be held due to the lack of a quorum. That session was rescheduled as a special meeting and was held prior to Tuesday's work session.
During the special meeting, the Planning Commission:
- Unanimously recommended approval of a request to add a planned unit development (PUD) designation to 4.6 acres of land at 151 Hope Drive zoned Highway Commercial (B-2). If City Council approves the rezoning, it would clear the way for the Aikens Group of Winchester to build an 81-unit apartment complex referred to in planning documents as Phase II of Harrison Plaza, which is an existing apartment complex on nearby Valor Drive.
- Voted 4-1 to recommend rezoning four parcels of land at 128, 140, 144 and 222 Weems Lane from a mix of CM-1 and B-2 to a consistent B-2 with a PUD overlay. If approved by City Council, the rezonings would make it possible for Two Rivers Realty Partners LLC of Washington, D.C., and Wakefield Development LLC of Virginia Beach to build a 126-unit apartment complex on a consolidated 12.03-acre site surrounded by Weems Lane to the south, Valor Drive to the west, the O'Sullivan Films Inc. industrial campus to the north and South Loudoun Street to the east.
- Unanimously recommended denial of amendments that were intended to update and streamline Winchester's zoning code regarding accessory dwelling units, which are rental apartments added onto or integrated into existing single-family homes. Concerns cited about the proposed amendments included potential on-street parking shortages and the absence of a rule requiring homeowners to occupy the same premises as their accessory dwelling units. City Council will take the commission's recommendation into consideration next month when it conducts a first reading of the proposed amendments.
- Voted 4-0 to initiate the creation of a zoning text amendment that would allow industrialized buildings, including converted shipping containers, to be used for vertical farming. Commissioner John Fox was not present for the vote.
Attending Tuesday’s Planning Commission special meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Chairwoman Lacey Burnett, Vice Chairman Paul Richardson and members Brandon Pifer, John Fox and Mady Rodriguez. Leesa Mayfield was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.