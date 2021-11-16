STEPHENS CITY — A masked gunman robbed the Holiday Inn Express of an undisclosed amount of money early Saturday, according to police.
The robbery was reported at 1:07 a.m. at the hotel at 165 Town Run Lane. The man brandished a pistol and demanded money from the hotel clerk, according to a Monday email from Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. He said a Winchester police dog located the robber’s jacket, but was unable to find the man.
Gosnell didn’t say if anyone was injured, if there was surveillance video of the robber, or provide a description of the gunman. He also wouldn’t reveal if police believe the robber fled to a nearby vehicle. The hotel is located off Interstate 81, and robbers often choose establishments near highways to ensure quick getaways.
A Holiday Inn manager refused comment on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.