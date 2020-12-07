STEPHENSON — No one was hurt in a robbery of the Spring Hill Suites hotel at 280 Market St. in Frederick County about 1:40 a.m. Monday.
The robber entered the hotel lobby, demanded money, then went behind the front desk and took an undisclosed amount of cash, according to Capt. Carlton T. Streit of the county Sheriff’s Office. The robber was last seen running toward the Lowe's at 261 Market St. The front desk clerk described the robber as about 5 feet 8 inches tall with an athletic build. He was dressed in black with with a facemask, gloves and hat.
Streit said no weapon was displayed, and investigators are analyzing surveillance video for clues. He said video images of the robber for publication in The Winchester Star were unavailable on Monday evening.
