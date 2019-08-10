BOYCE — At voters’ urging, former mayor Steve Hott is running for office again in the Nov. 5 election.
Hott, 60, served two four-year terms on Boyce Town Council from 1992 to 2000 and then two four-year terms as mayor from 2000 to 2008. At that time, he decided not to seek a third mayoral term because “I felt somebody else needed a chance” to lead the town.
He had no plans to run for mayor this year, he said, but then people told him, “if I didn’t run, they were going to write me in” on the ballot.
“They’re not happy with the direction in which the town is going,” said Hott, and he isn’t either. “Things are not getting done in the town.”
For instance, “sidewalks are in bad shape” and need to be repaired, he said. They seem to be in the worst shape along East Main Street between the town hall and the railroad and along Old Chapel Avenue, which basically “has an eight-inch step in it where a tree root is pushing it (the concrete) up out the ground.”
The town council is starting the process of finding out what specific sidewalk improvements are needed and how much they will cost.
But don’t look for new sidewalks to be installed along streets where there are none. Hott said most are too narrow and lack enough right of way to accommodate footpaths.
Street and stormwater drainage improvements also are needed, he said.
Hott mentioned Whiting Avenue and East Crescent Street as examples of streets that could be made better because they seem especially narrow. East Crescent also has a lot of potholes, he said.
There is a water detention pond behind the Boyce Volunteer Fire Department that catches runoff from Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340), he noted. But when the pond gets full, water spills over into nearby yards, he said.
He would like to see the town conduct a study to find out where other drainage problems exist, he added.
During a recent public hearing, Hott was one of many people who spoke against a proposal to establish a town park on a vacant site at the corner of Whiting and Old Chapel avenues. The opposition prompted the council to abandon the idea.
It’s a worthwhile idea, Hott said. But the town has more urgent needs to spend money on, and the intended site is not appropriate because it’s not level, he said.
“A lot of things could be done in this town besides a park,” he added.
Boyce is a town of roughly 600 people and few businesses. Hott said having more businesses “would be nice, but there’s nothing big (such as a supermarket or department store) that could come here. We just don’t have property” that is vacant and large enough to accommodate large businesses.
To his recollection, when the Clarke County Sanitary Authority agreed years ago to manage Boyce’s sewer system, a stipulation of the agreement was that Boyce would not annex areas of the county outside the town limits. Various town and county officials could not be reached Friday afternoon for confirmation of that.
A semi-retired construction worker, Hott still helps Boyce’s fire department conduct its barbecue dinner fundraisers, but he no longer is a member.
“That’s a young man’s game, fighting fires,” said Hott.
