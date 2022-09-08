The year-long celebration of Shenandoah County's 250th anniversary will continue this weekend with a history-centric festival at the Hottel-Keller Homestead.
The commemoration event is set for 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the homestead at 11523 Back Road, Toms Brook. It's a rain or shine event with free admission.
The festival will live true to the anniversary's slogan of "Honoring Our Past—Inspiring Our Future" by celebrating the county's cultural heritage.
“We honor our past by having all of this wonderful history out here for people to enjoy,” Barbara Adamson, member of Shenandoah County's 250th Anniversary Commemoration Committee said. “This seemed like the perfect place to do it.”
According to shenandoahstories.org, the 392-acre plot of land on which the homestead sits was acquired in 1750 by married couple George Keller and Barbara Hottell through a land grant from Lord Thomas Fairfax.
“It’s so ideal to have this celebration out at this site because it exemplifies the settlement of the county in the 18th century before it became a county,” Adamson said.
The festival will feature historical exhibits and demonstrations including a blacksmith, farrier, military encampments from different eras, a treadle sewing machine, Shenandoah County long rifles, and more. A Percheron horse will also be on-site, pulling an 1877 hearse and displaying how powerful a workhorse is.
The property also features the Shenandoah Germanic Heritage Museum and festival goers can visit an early 1800s farmhouse, the Loom House Museum, and a springhouse. Free rides on wagons will be available for attendees to get to different attractions.
Some of the exhibits will focus on history and the immigrants who moved to the county in the 18th century. When families immigrated here, she explained that a majority were ethnic Germans who came from Pennsylvania seeking new land.
Although the main focus of these exhibits will be the Germans, Adamson said there will also be exhibits on Native Americans and the county's African American history. World Languages students at Mountain View High School will also present an exhibit on the history of the county's Hispanic community.
Adamson said exhibits will tell stories of older and newer communities that have emigrated to Shenandoah County over time. “They can learn about past history and current history,” said Adamson.
There will also be craft vendors and food trucks.
One special offering will be the Dunmore's Olde Ale beer created in celebration of the anniversary via a partnership between Box Office Brewery, the Woodstock Brewhouse, and Swover Creek Farms and Brewery. Adamson explained that the beer was named after colonial governor Lord Dunmore — after whom Shenandoah was originally named when it went by Dunmore County.
“They’ve created this wonderful ale and it will be here for sale at the festival,” she said.
Live musical performances will include Central High School students, country music by the Dustin Pence Band, Civil War era music by Bill Foster and Don Crigler, German-style music by Bill McElroy, and bluegrass by The Fly Birds.
For more information about the event, visit https://sc250.org.
