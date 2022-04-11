WINCHESTER — Dan Davis was visiting his next door neighbor’s home in the 2700 block of Millwood Pike in Frederick County when it caught fire around 6:55 p.m. on Friday.
Davis said in a Monday interview that David Lloyd Jr., the son of homeowners David C. Lloyd and Sandra D. Lloyd, spotted the fire that broke out on the front porch. Davis said the Lloyd’s daughter, Courtney Lloyd, called 911 and the family evacuated the house along with a dog. No one was hurt in the fire.
While awaiting firefighters, David Lloyd sprayed the fire with a garden hose. “The father was hosing it down, but it was a losing battle,” he said.
Firefighters, who received the 911 call at 6:56 p.m., arrived at 7:02 p.m., according to a county Fire and Rescue Department news release. Fire had extended from the porch into the house’s east side. With no fire hydrants in the area, water had to be transported from about two miles away. Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak said in an email on Monday that about 9,000 gallons of water was needed to fight the fire. The blaze was extinguished at 7:31 p.m. The home is between Waterloo Court and Airport Road.
Majchrzak said the fire broke out around a freezer on the porch, which Davis said is used by the elder Lloyd to store deer meat. Majchrzak said the fire marshal’s office is investigating whether a possible electrical problem with the freezer or overheating from mechanical parts around the freezer started the fire.
The fire caused about $70,000 in damage. The one-floor, 978-square-foot cinderblock and wood-frame home was built in 1946 and is valued at $113,000, according to county property records.
The Lloyds, their daughter and one of their sons were displaced by the fire. They received temporary housing assistance from the American Red Cross Shenandoah Valley chapter, according to the release. Davis said the family has lived in the home since around 2010.
“They’re nice people,” he said. “They’ve grown up around this area all their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.