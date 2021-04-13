BERRYVILLE — No one was injured in a house fire in the 300 block of West Main Street called in at 8:52 p.m. Friday.
Brian Lichty, Clarke County director of fire and emergency management, said when firefighters arrived at 9 p.m., smoke was coming from the rear of the home and the woman who'd been in the home was outside. Lichty said the fire began in the basement was extinguished at 9:25 p.m.
The cause of the fire and a damage estimate were unavailable Monday. Lichty said the American Red Cross Shenandoah Valley Chapter provided temporary housing assistance to the woman.
The two-floor home was built in 1920 and is owned by Wilbur Gerald Ray and Elizabeth O'Harrow-Ray, according to county property records. The home is valued at $102,200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.