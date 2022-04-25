WINCHESTER — April Danner suspects a handheld electrical massage gun that was being recharged may have started the house fire that displaced her and her family from their home in the 100 block Pyramid Drive in Frederick County.
Danner said on Monday that her 14-year-old son was recharging the device in the kitchen. Fire broke out a short time later.
The fire was reported at 7:40 p.m. Sunday. After the blaze started, the boy ran across the street seeking help from neighbors Ann and Jerry Westfall. Ann Westfall said her husband sprayed the fire with a garden hose until firefighters arrived.
“He tried really hard,” she said. “He knocked some of it down, but it wasn’t enough.”
When firefighters arrived at 7:49 p.m., smoke was showing from the home, which is located off Regency Lakes Drive and Berryville Avenue (Va. 7), according to a news release. About 200 gallons of water was used to fight the fire, which was extinguished at 7:58 p.m. Two citizens were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries at the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Danner said her stepfather and her four children, ages 9 to 17, are living in a hotel. Danner, a Frederick County Public Schools bus aide, said she has homeowner’s insurance, but the family lost everything in the fire, which the news release estimated caused about $20,000 in damage.
“We will get through it,” Danner said she told her 9-year-old daughter. “It’s just going to take time.”
A GoFundMe page has been established to raise money for the family. Anyone wishing to donate can find the page by searching for Carolyn Clemens and house fire on gofundme.com.
