WINCHESTER — No one was injured in a house fire at 1004 Franklin St., called in at 12:03 a.m. Thursday.
Winchester Interim Fire Chief C. Hadden Culp said flames were coming from two windows on the second floor of the duplex home when firefighters arrived a few minutes after the call. Residents were fleeing the home when firefighters arrived and were assisted by police.
Culp said firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes. It began in the the second-floor living room. The fire is believed to be accidental and caused about $50,000 in damage.
The 2,387-square-foot home was built in 1975, according to city real estate records. It is owned by Forward Realty LLC. The total property value is $245,500.
