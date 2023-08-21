A fire on Sunday night did about $25,000 in damage to a Frederick County home, according to information from county fire officials.
The blaze in the 200 block of Shenandoah Trail in Shawneeland was reported just before 11 p.m., with the first firefighters arriving a few minutes later.
Two people in the home and their dogs got out of the house safely, a media release stated. Smoke was coming from the single-family residence when firefighters arrived on the scene.
The blaze, which was extinguished quickly, was confined to a closet in a room, with minor damage from the fire extending into the attic.
The fire was deemed accidental, according to fire officials, but no further information was provided.
No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross was not called.
The home had working smoke alarms, which alerted residents to the fire, the release stated.
North Mountain, Gainesboro, Gore, Round Hill Community, Star Tannery, Reynolds Store, Frederick County Battalion 10 and the Frederick County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene.
