WINCHESTER — No one was hurt in a fire that badly damaged a house at 519 N. Cameron St. on Tuesday.
The fire was reported by bystanders at 12:46 p.m. Flames and smoke were coming from the second floor of the two-floor, wood-frame home when the first firefighters arrived at 12:49 p.m., according to Fire Chief William A. Garrett. He said firefighters were told by neighbors that a man who lives in the home might be inside, but they found no one in the home.
Next-door neighbor Sarah Brown said she was watching television with her mother and 2-year-old son when a man pounded on her door to warn her about the fire. She said they fled their home. Brown said she didn’t smell smoke or hear anything unusual before the fire erupted. “It was very unexpected,” she said.
Firefighters used ladders including the 75-foot aerial truck ladder to fight the fire. Garrett said the blaze was brought under control at 1:10 p.m. The cause of the fire remained under investigation on Tuesday afternoon. A damage estimate was unavailable.
The home was built in 1924 and is owned by Lanzetta Properties LLC., according to city records. The total property value is $136,400.
