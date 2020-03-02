WINCHESTER — Pregnant women or young mothers battling addiction are often homeless or in unstable housing, endangering their sobriety.
“Living in an environment that is unsafe, unaffordable or unsupportive contributes to substance use and can precipitate relapse for those in recovery,” said an overview of a new state housing program for pregnant women or mothers in recovery. “For women with children, housing represents more than just shelter. Stable housing is a crucial support for recovery, represents safety for both women and their children and helps families successfully integrate into their communities.”
The overview, from the state Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services, is about the Permanent Supportive Housing for Pregnant or Parenting Women with Substance Use Disorders program.
In May, Northwestern Community Services, an area nonprofit group that provides drug and mental health treatment, received a $206,550 grant to start the program locally. It was part of $826,500 in money distributed around the state, according to the overview.
Thirteen local woman are currently receiving rental assistance and there is money to help two more, said Kristie Strong, Northwestern’s lead pregnant and parenting woman and families case manager.
“We have seen a significant boost in these women we’ve been able to house to be able to focus on their treatment,” she told members of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition at the group’s monthly meeting on Thursday. “That was the cornerstone of this grant.”
Strong said Northwestern is hoping to provide housing for an additional 15 women in a few months. Northwestern is receiving $331,518 from the state this year, part of about $1.6 million being spent statewide, according to Kristin Yavorsky, the department’s director of the office of community housing. She said the department and Gov. Ralph Northam see the connection between stable housing and sobriety.
“We recognize there is still a significant unmet need for Permanent Supportive Housing for this population across the state,” Yavrosky said in an email on Friday. “We’re supporting the implementation of the existing programs and evaluating early outcomes.”
While men comprise the majority of people struggling with addiction, a significant percentage are women. Last year, eight of the 27 people who fatally overdosed in the Northern Shenandoah Valley were women, according to the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. Forty-seven of the 142 non-fatal overdoses last year involved women.
Strong said the women in the program are responsible for utility costs and pay 30% of their income toward rent. The grant covers the remainder. Other than their children, Strong said clients must get approval from landlords and Northwestern for anyone else living in their homes. All women receiving assistance have to be receiving drug treatment. Strong said the women and their families have taken good care of their apartments and are grateful for the help.
“It’s been such a barrier for them throughout their entire lives and some of them can’t believe how this works,” Strong said. “It’s actually turned out to be very stable program so far.”
