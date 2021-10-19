WINCHESTER — A local housing study released last week does more than show what types of dwellings are most needed in Winchester; it also provides an overall snapshot of the community.
The study, commissioned late last year by City Council as a means for the panel to have a better grasp on the current availability and affordability of housing, shows that Winchester is comprised of people of diverse financial standing, from young individuals who struggle from paycheck to paycheck to financially secure retired couples who view the city as an ideal retirement destination.
The study reveals that 56% of current city housing is rented, while the remaining 44% is owned by residents. Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said that’s a typical balance for a growing city.
Currently, there are 6,617 rental dwellings in Winchester and another 4,985 purchased homes. The majority of renters (43.1%) are 25 to 44 years old, while the majority of owners (44.7%) are 45 to 64 years old. When you flip the categories, it reveals that just 18.6% of city residents who are 25 to 44 years old own a home, and 33.9% of residents 45 to 64 years old are renters.
According to the study, people who own homes tend to earn more than those who rent. Only 28% of the city’s current renters earn or surpass the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development‘s (HUD) median household income of $81,400 per year, while approximately 60% of homeowners have annual household incomes of at least $81,400 per year.
Renting is the most popular option for people who live alone. The study states that 41.9% of rentals are occupied by one person, while 24.6% of purchased homes have just one resident. Those numbers flip when individuals become couples. Two-person households account for 23% of the city’s rental housing, while 40% of purchased homes have two residents.
Winchester is comprised of 9.3 square miles of land with no foreseeable potential to expand, yet the city’s population continues to grow. In order to house the approximately 28,000 residents while still turning a profit, developers over the past decade have put most of their emphasis on multi-unit apartment buildings, townhouses and condominiums that are offered for rent. Also, the study states, many owners of single-family homes have converted their dwellings to serve as multi-family apartments.
Developers have also been catering to Winchester’s economic majority, which is the middle class. As a result, there is ample housing available for rent or purchase by people who earn 50% to 120% of HUD’s median household income of $81,400 per year.
The problem lies with the scarcity of housing for the lower class and upper class.
Currently, Winchester has 1,360 households that earn 30% or less of HUD’s median household income per year. According to the study, only 120 owned homes in Winchester are valued at or below $102,660, and only 188 rental units have monthly rents of $489 or less. Those amounts are what HUD states are the highest that should be paid by a household that earns 30% or less of the median household income.
At the opposite end of the scale, 3,366 households earn 120% or more of HUD’s median household income per year. However, there are only 502 owned homes in Winchester valued at $477,154 or higher, and just 33 rental units that charge $1,968 per month in rent. HUD states those are the amounts that should be paid by households earning 120% or more of the median household income and spend the recommended 30% of their monthly income on housing payments.
As surprising as it sounds, Hershberger said the lack of high-end housing is just as damaging to Winchester’s most vulnerable residents as the shortage of affordable housing. That’s because people who could afford to pay more for a home wind up buying or renting something less expensive because they can’t find anything in their price range. That starts a trickle-down effect on housing supplies, eventually reaching the point where middle-class households are scooping up lower-valued properties and further depleting the city’s already low inventory of affordable housing.
Information from the housing study will be used in the coming years to help City Council determine the types of residential developments most needed, such as affordable and high-end housing. Winchester is still a growing city, Hershberger said, so the problems identified today will only worsen unless the local government begins to address the areas of concern highlighted in the study.
