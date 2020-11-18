WINCHESTER — The coronavirus pandemic has had its share of effects on different age groups, but perhaps none as much as the elderly. For those with dementia or Alzheimer's, the effects of the virus are even more challenging.
For the 18 participants who visit the Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley on North Cameron Street, there have been quite a few changes.
Kayreen Picart, the center's executive director, said there have been many challenges. One of the center's most well-known fundraisers had to be canceled this year.
“We had to change and cancel many of our annual events like Art on the Brain, which is both a fundraising event but it also gives participants a way to express themselves through art while helping with fundraising for the center to help with more supplies for actives they enjoy,” she said.
“Our holiday celebration, which participants look forward to every year, has be canceled due to COVID, but we will be giving them a socially-distanced Thanksgiving lunch to celebrate as best as we can, but within the COVID guidelines.”
Besides events, it is challenging to care for the participants due to the restrictions COVID has placed on caregivers.
“Some challenges are having to remind participants that we cannot touch, must stay six feet apart, and we love to hug and that has been a big challenge. When someone who has any form of dementia that affects the memory, their mood is sometimes down and sometimes up. When they are up and happy and reach for a hug, it is hard to not hug them because it's hard for them to remember or understand that there is a pandemic that stops contact such as hugs and handshakes,” she explained. They've taught the center's participants the "elbow bump" as a greeting.
The Adult Care Center has also had to temporarily stop visits of the "grand-friends," which is a group of 5-year-olds from Fremont Street Nursery in Winchester who visit the center on Fridays — something the participants greatly looked forward to each week.
Picart said they are trying to build new ways to keep up spirits during this tough time.
“We have been implementing some other ways to celebrate, such as a birthday of the month, which we are starting this month. On the last day of the month we're having a social distance ice-cream and cupcakes for the birthdays in November,” she said.
The staff is taking precautions to help keep the participants safe. Everyone, including staff, is screened as they enter the building. This involves taking temperatures and answering a set of questions. A bleach water solution is used to wipe down all surfaces including chairs and tables throughout the day, and later at the end of the day after participants have left. They currently are not allowing any outside visitors to the center.
For caregivers, similar challenges arise for caring for those with dementia or Alzheimer's at home, especially with the holidays on the horizon.
“With the holidays approaching I would suggest trying to avoid traveling if you can, and be careful about social gatherings,” advised Picart.
“The elderly population is not strong enough to fight off COVID as any other age groups, so we must be mindful that protecting ourselves is a way to keep our elderly family, friends, and participants healthy. This time is more challenging for both participants and caregiver because there are not many things to do for the elderly, and caregivers can get burned out. But there are places like the Adult Care Center, where they can come and both the participant and the caregiver can get a break to refresh, reboot and avoid burnout.”
The Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley is accepting new participants. The center is located at 411 North Cameron St., Suite 100.
