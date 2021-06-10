WINCHESTER — All children who turn 5 years old before Sept. 30 must register for kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year.
According to Virginia law, parents must have the following to register their child:
- Proof of residency
- Original or certified copy of the student's birth record
- Certificate of physical examination from a physician or a health department.
- Certificate with complete dates for the following immunizations from a physician or a health department: DPT or DTaP, Polio, MMR, Hepatitis B and Chickenpox
School officials encourage parents to go ahead and register their child, whether or not they have the necessary paperwork.
For more information on registering your child for kindergarten, visit:
Winchester Public Schools: www.wps.k12.va.us/Page/3505
Clarke County Public Schools: www.clarke.k12.va.us/parents-students/registration-enrollment
Frederick County Public Schools: www.frederick.k12.va.us/cms/one.aspx?portalId=135936&pageId=23298428
