The effects of isolation due to coronavirus are far-reaching, especially for seniors who live alone. During the warmer summer months it was safer for everyone to see people face-to-face through outdoor gatherings, but now that colder weather has set in, opportunities for seeing people in person are greatly diminished.
“Many seniors were already socially isolated prior to COVID due to the infirmities of aging including loss of the ability to drive, friends have passed away, and lack of financial resources. COVID has exacerbated the problem. During the pandemic, seniors who were previous well and mobile are being negatively impacted as well,” said Linda Holtzapple, executive director of Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging (SAAA), based in Front Royal.
According to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM), nearly one-fourth of adults age 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated, due to factors such as living alone, the loss of family or friends, chronic illness, and hearing loss.
Holtzapple said SAAA had to temporarily suspend congregate activities at the six area senior centers, where total attendance averaged 457 people daily before COVID. This has resulted in SAAA coming up with other ways to bolster a feeling of togetherness, like elevating its Meals on Wheels deliveries by having staff dress in costume to deliver meals, delivering craft projects, puzzles and reading materials, and checking on the well-being of the recipients.
“During the pandemic, the number of meals delivered to senior homes has increased by over 78%,” she said. “SAAA delivered over 86,000 meals in the Northern Shenandoah Valley by end our 2020 fiscal year, which was September 30. A few seniors are driving to the senior centers to pick up their meals during which time they can see and visit with others while maintaining social distancing.”
The community has come together to help support the area's seniors.
“The community has rallied to provide donations of money, shelf-stable foods, nonfood and other items. Community donations help seniors feel more connected, cared for and secure,” said Holtzapple.
And the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber's Senior Interest Networking group has adopted 88 seniors who will receive gifts during the holiday season, she said, adding, "I believe other groups are also taking on similar projects.”
There are many health risks associated with feelings of loneliness and isolation, according to the report by NASEM. The study found that:
- Social isolation significantly increased a person's risk of premature death from all causes, a risk that may rival those of smoking, obesity, and physical inactivity.
- Social isolation was associated with about a 50% percent increased risk of dementia.
- Poor social relationships (characterized by social isolation or loneliness) was associated with a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke.
- Loneliness was associated with higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide.
- Loneliness among heart failure patients was associated with a nearly 4 times increased risk of death, 68% increased risk of hospitalization, and 57% increased risk of emergency department visits.
There are things that seniors can do to help reduce feelings of isolation. Holtzapple recommends these activities:
- Regular phone calls and video chats from relatives, friends and neighbors.
- Seniors can join Facebook groups that share similar interests.
- Pursue a hobby or interest.
- Make handmade items to donate to women's shelters, hospitals and nursing homes.
- Start each day by naming something they are thankful for, which may sound trivial, but it really helps boost mood.
- Reach out to a friend or neighbor who may be feeling lonely and isolated too.
