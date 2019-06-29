Basic Meditation Instructions from Mindful Shenandoah Valley
Choose a comfortable, relaxed posture, with your feet flat on the floor, and your back and head upright, but relaxed.
Close your eyes, and sense your sit-bones, the weight of your body supported by the chair. Allow yourself to feel held and supported.
You can place one hand on your heart and the other on your stomach, or rest them on your legs. Have an attitude of kindness towards yourself.
Take a slow, deep inhale through the nostrils, and slow deep exhale. Repeat, sensing your fingertips on your heart and belly, the flow of the breath.
Gradually, allow the breath to soften, and to become natural in the body.
Invite the body to soften/melt/release any obvious tension in your forehead, eyes, face, jaw, neck, shoulders, and stomach
Continue to focus on the natural flow of the breath, without trying to make your thoughts disappear or change; as they arrive naturally, simply note them as “thinking.”
Then, return again and again to the breath, noticing:
The temperature of the breath on the inhale/exhale
The quality of the breath – smooth, course, dense
The duration of each breath; counting can help
Sense the calming aspects of breath, especially at the exhale, and at the stomach
If it helps, you might try repeating an affirmation of your choice, such as: May I be happy, may I be well, may I be free from fear.
