The Virginia Department of Elections was scheduled to certify the Nov. 3 election results on Monday, Nov. 16, according to its website. This is how Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County voted in national and state races:

President/Vice President

Winchester

Joe Biden (D) 6,610

Donald Trump (R) 5,221

Jo Jorgerson (L) 213

Frederick County

Joe Biden (D) 17,207

Donald Trump (R) 30,558

Jo Jorgerson (L) 781

Clarke County

Joe Biden (D) 3,920

Donald Trump (R) 5,192

Jo Jorgerson (L) 178

U.S. Senate

Winchester

Mark Warner (D) 6,898

Daniel Gade (R) 5,076

Frederick County

Mark Warner (D) 17,962

Daniel Gade (R) 29,940

Clarke County

Mark Warner (D) 4,052

Daniel Gade (R) 5,214

U.S. House of Representatives (10th Dist.)

Winchester

Jennifer Wexton (D) 6,626

Aliscia Andrews (R) 5,310

Frederick County

Jennifer Wexton (D) 16,935

Aliscia Andrews (R) 30,871

Clarke County

Jennifer Wexton (D) 3,851

Aliscia Andrews (R) 5,387

Va. House of Delegates (29th District)

Winchester

Irina Khanin (D) 6,115

Bill Wiley (R) 5,690

Frederick County

Irina Khanin (D) 8,570

Bill Wiley (R) 19,445

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

(establishes redistricting commission for legislative districts)

Winchester

Yes 7,627

No 3,547

Frederick County

Yes 32,620

No 13,440

Clarke County

Yes 5,841

No 2,937

Constitutional Amendment No. 2

(state/local tax exemption for disabled veteran for vehicle)

Winchester

Yes 9,931

No 1,683

Frederick County

Yes 42,470

No 5,105

Clarke County

Yes 8,030

No 1,092

For more election results, visit the state Department of Elections’ website https://www.elections.virginia.gov/.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.