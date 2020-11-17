The Virginia Department of Elections was scheduled to certify the Nov. 3 election results on Monday, Nov. 16, according to its website. This is how Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County voted in national and state races:
President/Vice President
Winchester
Joe Biden (D) 6,610
Donald Trump (R) 5,221
Jo Jorgerson (L) 213
Frederick County
Joe Biden (D) 17,207
Donald Trump (R) 30,558
Jo Jorgerson (L) 781
Clarke County
Joe Biden (D) 3,920
Donald Trump (R) 5,192
Jo Jorgerson (L) 178
U.S. Senate
Winchester
Mark Warner (D) 6,898
Daniel Gade (R) 5,076
Frederick County
Mark Warner (D) 17,962
Daniel Gade (R) 29,940
Clarke County
Mark Warner (D) 4,052
Daniel Gade (R) 5,214
U.S. House of Representatives (10th Dist.)
Winchester
Jennifer Wexton (D) 6,626
Aliscia Andrews (R) 5,310
Frederick County
Jennifer Wexton (D) 16,935
Aliscia Andrews (R) 30,871
Clarke County
Jennifer Wexton (D) 3,851
Aliscia Andrews (R) 5,387
Va. House of Delegates (29th District)
Winchester
Irina Khanin (D) 6,115
Bill Wiley (R) 5,690
Frederick County
Irina Khanin (D) 8,570
Bill Wiley (R) 19,445
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
(establishes redistricting commission for legislative districts)
Winchester
Yes 7,627
No 3,547
Frederick County
Yes 32,620
No 13,440
Clarke County
Yes 5,841
No 2,937
Constitutional Amendment No. 2
(state/local tax exemption for disabled veteran for vehicle)
Winchester
Yes 9,931
No 1,683
Frederick County
Yes 42,470
No 5,105
Clarke County
Yes 8,030
No 1,092
For more election results, visit the state Department of Elections’ website https://www.elections.virginia.gov/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.