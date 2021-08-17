BOYCE — Two people officially are vying to become Boyce’s next mayor in a special Nov. 2 election.
Zachary Hudson, a current Boyce Town Council member, and David Ferreira have submitted the required paperwork and been certified as official candidates, according to Clarke County General Registrar/Elections Director Barbara Bosserman. Their names will appear on the ballot.
Whoever is elected will fill the remainder of former mayor Richard Kibler’s term that ends Dec. 31, 2023.
Kibler was elected in November 2019 and began serving as mayor the following January. Earlier this month, he submitted his resignation because a family matter is prompting him to move out of town.
Dennis Hall is serving as interim mayor. Hall is the most tenured member of the council, having served on it since 2014. He previously served as recorder, a post similar to a vice mayor.
Friday was the deadline to file for the special mayoral election.
Hudson, who lives on Hudson Court and works for the city of Winchester, also was elected to the council in November 2019. As the council’s representative on the Boyce Planning Commission, he most recently has served as chairman of that panel.
“I want us to keep the progress we’re on,” such as with improving sidewalks and relations between council members, Hudson said.
Yet he doesn’t favor raising taxes to get any projects accomplished, he emphasized.
Hudson is a lifelong resident of Boyce. His grandfather, Francis Hudson, served on the council from 1988 to 1998, town records show.
He credits his grandfather for mainly being responsible for the town’s sewer system being installed. He wants to continue his grandfather’s legacy of public service.
“I’m young (32), and I’m willing to do this (be mayor) for as long as I can, to provide some normalcy back to the council,” said Hudson, alluding to various changes it has undergone in recent months.
Ferreira, of Whiting Avenue, recently was appointed to the Boyce Planning Commission. He has no previous experience in local government.
An honorably discharged Navy veteran, Ferreira has a master’s degree in education and is a teacher, but he declined to say where. He has lived in Boyce for about six years, but he originally is from Millwood.
“I’d like to do something to help the town,” he said, explaining why he’s running for mayor.
Ferreira said he wants the town to continue its annual picnic for residents, and he especially wants to see activities for children organized. An Easter egg hunt is an example he mentioned.
He also wants to improve public safety, such as by reducing speeding along streets and making them easier for children to cross.
In addition, Ferreira wants the council to re-examine hiring a police officer. Boyce, a town of only about 600 residents, currently depends on the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police for law enforcement.
“I’ve never heard of a town without one,” he said.
Although he knows the town’s funds are limited, “there’s got to be some way for at least a part-time policeman to be appointed,” Ferreira added.
In Boyce’s general election on Nov. 2, the recorder’s seat and two regular council seats are up for grabs.
Whitney Maddox and Carli Pope are running for recorder.
Maddox was appointed by the council in September 2020 to fill the seat vacated by Carol Everly, who resigned. Earlier this month, Maddox was appointed as interim recorder after Hall was appointed interim mayor.
Pope is a political newcomer.
Meanwhile, Hall and Carol Coffelt are running for regular council seats.
Hall has said he isn’t interested in being mayor on a permanent basis. Coffelt was appointed by the council in May to fill the seat that Hall vacated to temporarily accept the recorder’s seat.
The previous recorder, Ruth Hayes, resigned when she moved out of town.
