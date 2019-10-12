BOYCE — Floyd Hudson is seeking election to Boyce Town Council on Nov. 5 as a write-in candidate.
Hudson, 62, is a surgical technologist for Valley Health. He has lived in Boyce at different times throughout his life, including the past eight years.
This is his first bid for an elected office.
Two council seats are up for grabs in the election. They are the ones currently held by Laurel Greene and Aubrey “Bre” Bogert. Neither of the women is seeking re-election.
Zachary B. Hudson, who is Floyd Hudson’s second cousin, submitted to the Clarke County Registrar’s Office the necessary paperwork to be a qualified candidate for one of the seats. His name will appear on the ballot.
But nobody qualified to be an official candidate for the other seat.
After Floyd Hudson realized two seats were open but only one candidate was running, he decided to seek election through write-in votes, he said.
“I’ve often been encouraged to run” for council, Hudson said.
He believes he is ready for public service.
At his current stage in life, “it’s very important for me to give back to a town that has been so important to me,” said Hudson. “I want to make sure that the town stays healthy, prosperous and moving in the right direction.”
“I didn’t want the town to have to undergo a special election (to fill one of the seats) if I was willing to run,” he continued.
Having attended recent council meetings, he maintains that he is up-to-date on local issues.
For instance, Hudson was against the council buying property to develop a recreational park. The council abandoned that idea after numerous residents voiced opposition during a public hearing several months ago. Hudson attended the hearing but decided not to speak after other opponents expressed his viewpoints.
Children already play on recreational equipment at Boyce Elementary School, he said.
And, the intended park site between Whiting and Old Chapel avenues “wasn’t right because it had no sidewalks” leading to it on which children could walk or bike, he added.
Hudson — like the other opponents — said he favors the council using Boyce’s limited funds to improve sidewalks, street lighting and other infrastructure.
He also wants the town to focus more attention on cleaning up blighted properties. He said he is optimistic that now can be accomplished because a new code enforcement officer has recently been hired.
Hudson added that he would like to see more businesses open in Boyce. He said a family-style restaurant is one type of business that the town especially needs.
To entice new businesses, he said, it might be worthwhile for the council to provide some type of economic incentive, such as real estate tax breaks for a specific period of time.
Hudson is a graduate of Clarke County High School and the Winchester Medical Center School of Surgical Technology. He is a member of the National Association of Surgical Technologists and the related state association.
While growing up, he was a member of the Boyce Volunteer Fire Co., which responds to medical emergencies as well as fires. He said that experience prompted him to pursue a medical career.
Overall, “I want Boyce to continue to be a nice little town ... and for people to continue to say they love living in Boyce,” Hudson said.
The mayor’s seat also is up for grabs on Nov. 5. Mayor Franklin Roberts is seeking re-election. He is being challenged by Richard Kibler and Steve Hott.
