BOYCE — Zachary Hudson wants to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and be a public servant to town residents.
Hudson is the sole candidate running for Boyce Town Council in the Nov. 5 election. His grandfather, Francis Hudson, served on the council from 1988 to 1998, town records show.
“I just want to do something to help out my town,” Hudson said about why he’s running.
Two council seats are up for grabs. Because he is the only official council candidate, Hudson will be elected to one of the seats, as long as he gets at least one vote. The other seat will be filled by whoever gets the most votes as a write-in candidate and accepts the seat, according to Clarke County Registrar Barbara Bosserman.
During a public hearing at the July 2 council meeting, Hudson was one of many people who spoke in opposition to plans to establish a town park at the corner of Whiting and Old Chapel avenues. After discussing the issue for months and having a committee develop ideas for the park, the council voted 2-1 to abandon pursuing buying the intended site.
“I don’t think establishing a park is a suitable thing for the town right now,” Hudson said. He mentioned that Boyce Elementary School already has outdoor recreational facilities. He added that some children would have to cross busy Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340) — the main highway running through the town of roughly 600 residents — to get to the proposed park site.
At the hearing, he sensed there were tensions among council members, and he disliked how some members acted toward residents visiting the town hall. For example, he said that Ruth Hayes, who has a dual role as the council’s elected recorder and the town’s appointed manager “doesn’t seem to be a people person. Her demeanor at town council meetings doesn’t seem very welcoming.”
When reached by phone Thursday afternoon, Hayes declined to comment because she had not talked with Hudson about his feelings.
“I hope to see some unity among the town council” members and improved relations with residents, Hudson said.
Hudson, 30, is a lifelong resident of Boyce. He works for the city of Winchester as the supervisor of a repair shop. He is a high school graduate and has an automotive diesel repair certification from Universal Technical Institute.
If elected, his goals include improving street lighting throughout the town and making it easier — especially for young people — to cross Greenway Avenue.
“I just want to keep the town the nice little town it is, but to move the town forward,” he added.
This is Hudson’s first bid for an elected office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.