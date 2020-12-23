BERRYVILLE — When John Hudson tells people the Bank of Clarke County has been around for 139 years, he often gets asked, “How was it in the beginning?”
The 63-year-old Hudson, who has been with the Berryville-based bank for 37 years, said he gets a chuckle out of that joke. But for most folks in the area, it would be hard to think of the Bank of Clarke County without thinking of Hudson.
Hudson, who will retire at the end of year, takes pride in that.
He has been the bank’s only chief marketing officer, stemming from the fact that he created the marketing department back in 1986. He's also currently the bank's executive vice president.
He went to work at the bank in 1983, replacing a security guard who retired. His mother was the branch manager at the bank's location in downtown Boyce, which had been robbed six times between 1965 and 1981. Hudson was concerned about the employees’ safety without a guard.
After talking with the bank's executive vice president at the time, who he knew from church, Hudson accepted a daytime position watching over the bank after graduating from Longwood University with a music degree. He said it worked out well, considering he could focus on his music at night. That phone call, Hudson said, was the only interview he ever had at the bank.
When the Boyce location built a new branch later that year, he was asked to take over as the bank’s first drive-thru teller.
Hudson, who was born and raised in Clarke County, eventually moved up the ladder and started the bank’s collections department in 1984 and worked as a lender in 1985 before being asked to create the marketing department in 1986. He continued to work as a lender while handling the marketing responsibilities before eventually being asked to just focus on the marketing department in 1994.
“We did something unique at the bank, which most banks do not do, and we did all of the creative work in-house,” Hudson said.
Early ads sometimes were made using graph paper and a Sharpie. Computer graphic design was added in the late 1980s.
In addition to print ads, Hudson handled most of the bank's radio and TV spots.
In 1998, Hudson used his music background to create the bank’s well-known jingle: “Bank of Clarke County. Banking done right, longer.”
“The creative aspects have been a really enjoyable part to me. The bank has been very willing to allow me to create,” Hudson said. “I think after awhile they just trusted me to know what we needed to do, when and where to put ads and what we needed to look like, which was very helpful to a creative person. I can’t thank the staffs I’ve worked with over the years enough for that leverage and that freedom. We’ve done some really neat things over the years.”
Hudson has seen plenty of changes in banking, especially when it comes to marketing.
He said he’s proud of how the bank’s marketing department has adapted to those changes and has continued to be successful.
“Marketing has changed dramatically over the last 37 years, but in the last 10 years or so it seems to change daily. We don't need to be left behind. We’re the fifth-oldest bank in the state of Virginia, and we’re one of the most successful ones in our footprint,” he said. “We don’t need to jeopardize that by thinking that what we’re doing will do. We need to constantly look ahead and see how we place ourselves in front of people.”
He said he’s not sure how many ads he’s created, but there’s six boxes worth of them “sitting somewhere in the bank.”
Although Hudson's retirement is nearing, he won't be going far.
Bank of Clarke County President and CEO Brandon Lorey said Hudson will take over as executive director of the Bank of Clarke County Foundation, which is being created and should be up and running early next year.
Lorey said Hudson has been the bank’s primary for its programs that give back money to the community for about 20 years. The bank recently surpassed $1 million in charitable donations, and Hudson has been a big part of that.
“I wanted to make sure that we can continue to give and actually increase our giving over time,” Lorey said. “We increased our charitable giving last year by 50%, and while I don’t anticipate an increase in 2021, as we grow that giving is going to grow. So, we’ll fund the foundation through that, and outside of that John’s leadership will help it grow.”
Hudson will turn over the bank's marketing reins to Serena Bowen, who has worked with him for the last seven years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.