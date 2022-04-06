WINCHESTER — A beloved holiday tradition that was sidelined for two years because of COVID-19 returned on Wednesday to the delight of dozens of children with special needs.
Eggcessible, sponsored by the Winchester Parks and Recreation Department and held in the gymnasium at the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park, allowed children with a wide range of emotional, intellectual and physical challenges to spend as much time as they needed gathering 10 plastic eggs from the thousands scattered across the floor.
Once they had 10 eggs, the kids walked over to a nearby table to exchange them for an Easter basket filled with toys, fidget items, stampers, slap-on bracelets and a small stuffed animal. The basket table was tended by three women who have been volunteering with Eggcessible since the inaugural 2007 event.
"They've got the most awesome hearts in the world," said Leslie Bowery, who created Eggcessible and has organized every one of the events. She praised the volunteers and Parks and Recreation Department staff who helped pull off Wednesday morning's egg hunt.
Bowery, the community recreation coordinator for the Parks and Rec Department, said she was inspired to create Eggcessible about two decades ago after taking her child, who does not have a disability, to a public Easter egg hunt. All the eggs there were snatched up in seconds, which made Bowery wonder how a child with special needs — particularly one who has mobility issues or gets overwhelmed by crowds or noise — could ever participate in such an event.
"I didn't want any kid to be left out from doing an Easter egg hunt," Bowery said. "So then I had to figure out, how do we do this?"
Her solution was Eggcessible, where children and their adult helpers are brought into the gymnasium in small groups to find eggs. Kids who are unable to bend over and pick up an egg are given a "magic wand" — a long foam-covered stick with a magnet on the end that can be used to pick up the plastic eggs, each of which contains a tiny magnet.
"It gives them the independence to go and collect the eggs on their own," Bowery said. "For them to have that opportunity is amazing. It's a very happy event."
There is no time limit for participants to gather 10 eggs, Bowery said, because some children move at a slower pace than others.
"Some kids will get very focused on an egg that's all the way across the room, so they'll go past a couple thousand eggs to find the one that they want," she said.
Wednesday morning's Eggcessible may have been the most well-attended in the event's history. Bowery said the first hunt held in 2007 drew about 125 children, but attendance in later years ranged from 50 to 75 kids.
"I think we have about 150 coming to this one," Bowery said as another group of smiling, eager kids waited at the gymnasium door for their turn to collect eggs and get a hug from the Easter Bunny. "They're coming from all over — Warren County, Winchester, Frederick County, other places. It's nice to have the kids back."
"It's a really neat event," added Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Chris Konyar. "This is what we're all about, kids coming in and having a good time."
The department has two Easter activities for the general public scheduled for Saturday. A free Easter egg hunt for children 9 and younger will be held at 9 a.m. at Jim Barnett Park's Familyland and Children's Dream playgrounds, and a free Egg Splash — an Easter egg hunt for children ages 2 to 14 in the War Memorial Building's indoor pool — will be held from 1 to 2:50 p.m. The Egg Splash has various start times for children of different ages and registration is required. Call 540-662-4946 or register online. For more information, visit winchesterva.gov/parks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.