Was it kismet when 86-year Janet Hughes sat down for an interview with The Winchester Star that it was Global Running Day? The Frederick County resident recently discovered, thanks to some curious friends, that her race times have her ranked first and second in several running distance categories on the Official Rankings of World Masters Athletics.
Yes, you read that correctly. Janet Hughes’ times place her in the top echelons of running among her international counterparts.
Hughes is well-known among runners in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. She is a regular at Shenandoah Valley Runners Club (SVR) races. She has a race T-shirt in every color of the rainbow thanks to her consistent participation in charity runs. She wore a purple shirt from a benefit race for NW Works for her interview. Her commitment to running is so deep that she has had perfect attendance at all SVR Winter Series Races for the past 15 years.
That is no small feat. The SVR Winter Series includes eight races from the beginning of December through mid-March. Races vary in length and terrain. Runners run in all weather conditions. And they have to stay healthy during cold and flu season since the runs generally occur every two weeks. Do the math. It means she has run more than 100 races, not including the plethora of additional events she competes in during the spring, summer and fall.
And she didn't start running until she turned 70 years old.
“I knew I always liked to run,” she says. “But, my school [in Baker, West Virginia] didn’t have a track. It was a one-room school house that has been torn down by now. I was just a skinny girl who liked tag.” When her mother died, a former classmate came up to Hughes at the services and said he remembered she was always “the fastest runner in 5th grade.”
Hughes perked up at her former classmate’s comment. She and her husband, George, had already raised a family. While they still own a farm, the major renovations they had been doing on their property were done and they were entering more of a maintenance phase. She decided she had the time, energy and good enough health to give running a go.
When she first started about 16 years ago, Hughes says she would run down Frog Hollow Road. “I didn’t want anyone to know I was running,” she says. “I would walk every time a car came by. No one else on that road ran.”
It made sense, she says. “My mom always said I ran every place I went when I was young. It came naturally to me. I’m happy. I’m doing something so many people can’t or don’t want to do.”
A handful of months after she started running, Hughes competed in the Apple Blossom 10K in Winchester for the first time. She was hooked. It wasn’t a “runners high” that drew her in. She says she has never had one of those moments. She laughs, “I wish. I’ve always wanted it, but never had it! I have had ‘lead legs’ though!”
What keeps her going is more complex and sustaining than a fleeting “runner’s high.”
Her husband fully supports her habit. Hughes says he registers her for races, drives her to locales and cheers her on. She says her son, Scott, never “gave her one speck of trouble” and runs with her sometimes. “He inspires me,” she says. Scott lives in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, and has run the Apple Blossom 10K and some SVR races with Hughes over the years.
It’s not just familial support that keeps Hughes running, though. She has found friends and camaraderie with kindred spirits via the sport. Hughes says that when she claimed to a friend that the social aspect of running wasn’t that important to her, her friend called her out on it. “She said to me, ‘Yes you do! You talk to everyone.’” Hughes pondered her friend’s observation and came to admit that she agrees. “It’s always important when you see people at a race to ask how they are,” Hughes says.
She notes that certain conversations caught her off-guard when she first started running. “I remember at one of the first races someone asked me, ‘What kind of shoes do you wear?!’” The attention to running gear surprised her.
For the record, she came to the interview following a treadmill/strength/rowing workout at Orangetheory Fitness and was wearing Topos she’d purchased at Runner’s Retreat on Winchester’s Loudoun Street Mall. The connection Hughes finds through gear is important to her, not just because it is part of runners’ conversations, but for another reason too. “Mark Stickley (the owner of Runner’s Retreat) does so much for the community, I think it’s important to support that business,” she notes. “We need to make sure we keep it going.”
Hughes foments community connections through her chosen sport and that support bounces back to her in spades.
While Hughes usually does her training runs alone, she has learned that she really does enjoy the people part of it all. “I like it when people cheer during a race. I remember when I went to one race, my husband heard the cheering and said, ‘You’re famous!’ It feels good. It’s important to be recognized. It’s human nature.” she says.
One big question is “how?” How does Hughes run consistently at 86 years old? What magic does she employ that allows her to shoot for a 10-minute mile and relatively speedy sprint times?
“Genetics has to be a lot of it,” she says. “My doctor says I am one of the only patients beyond 65 without arthritis.” However, there is more to it than just that. Hughes says she has always employed three basic principles to the way she lives her life: eat right, sleep right and think right.
A career nurse, Hughes understands that staying injury-free is a feat. She runs less than 10 miles a week and explains that “you’ve got to stretch and maintain flexibility.” Hughes does strength training exercise two to three times a week. She also enjoys yoga and stretching. When she runs, she runs between one to three miles at a time.
Before a run, Hughes usually takes her Corgi, Rosie, out for a one-mile walk. “Then I figure, I’m already warmed up when I put on my running shoes,” she says. She throws speed intervals into her runs occasionally for fun and to better her pace. She says she prefers running on asphalt roads more than any other surface since she doesn’t have to worry about tripping or loose surfaces underfoot.
“Non-runners do not understand how much time and effort you have to put into what you do as a runner. But, older people today are different than in the past. We can do so much more as we age if we maintain balance,” Hughes explains.
Hughes thinks running is the perfect sport for her as she ages. Aging for runners is worn as a badge of honor. “I was at one race where the person announcing awards wasn’t saying people’s ages for some reason. I don’t know if they thought people didn’t want their age announced or why. But, we all wanted them to say our ages.”
Indeed, running is a sport where age is not only spoken about, it is admired. Master’s categories and age-graded results allow individual runners to compete at races and set goals throughout their lives.
Hughes will be putting her race legs to the test at the National Senior Games in Pittsburgh in July. She plans to run a race every day there for a week, focusing on trying to beat her personal records (and set national and international records) at the track.
If all goes well, she will likely be adding to her winnings. So far, she has collected enough race medals to decorate her home’s banister. She sees the reminders of her accomplishments and race memories each time she ascends and descends the stairs.
