WINCHESTER — An 8-year-old’s bid to have Frederick County Public Schools recognize Veterans Day as an official school holiday evolved into one of the area’s biggest salutes to the men and women who served in the armed forces.
About 200 people showed up at 8 a.m. Thursday for a Veterans Day ceremony organized by fourth-grader Austin Riddell and his mother, Priscilla Riddell-Bellido. The event was supposed to be held at the flagpole in front of Austin’s school, Redbud Run Elementary, but had to be moved at the last minute to the nearby parking lot at Millbrook High School‘s football stadium due to the size of the crowd.
“Man, do I have a power hour lined up for you,” an energetic Austin told the attendees as James Brown’s song “Living In America” played over the loudspeakers. “Veterans Day is so very special to me. It’s a day set aside to recognize bravery, courage, selflessness; a day to show our military veterans that our country loves them.”
Austin’s ceremony was organized after he tried to convince the Frederick County School Board to give students the day off for Veterans Day so they could honor those who have defended our nation’s freedom. When the board didn’t support his request, Austin announced he would skip school on Thursday and hold his own tribute.
“He doesn’t say he wants to be a professional athlete when he grows up,” Riddell-Bellido said. “He wants to serve this wonderful nation and its people, and he wants to become a U.S. senator.”
Word of Austin’s patriotism and initiative spread like wildfire and drew a large, diverse crowd to what he assumed would be a small, humble ceremony. Among those in attendance were members of local American Legions, VFW posts and motorcycle clubs, Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears of Frederick County, members of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors and representatives from Frederick County Public Schools, including Superintendent David T. Sovine.
“I think it’s past time for our community, our country and my school district to celebrate our sacrifices, to celebrate our country,” Austin said on Thursday.
He had planned to show a special video during the ceremony, but the morning sunshine was so intense that it washed out the display. Instead, several guest speakers took turns praising America’s military veterans and, in equal measure, the 8-year-old boy who holds them in the highest regard.
“One of the cool things about picking up that torch of freedom and lighting the way for the next generation is being able to pass on that torch to the future men and women who will be serving this great country,” Frederick County School Board member-elect and United States Marine Corps veteran Miles Adkins said. “I thank Austin for his leadership.”
“He is truly a patriot,” said Frederick County resident Terrence Sears, a Marine Corps veteran and husband of Virginia’s next lieutenant governor. “It’s awesome that he will continue in the family’s legacy and serve our country, which all of you have done.”
“I want to thank all our veterans for committing to that very sacred duty, for their service to our country,” said Josh Ludwig, who last week was elected to the Shawnee District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
“These freedoms are not free,” added U.S. Navy Seabees veteran and former Frederick County Republican Committee Chairman Tim Stowe. “They came at a very high price.”
Riddell-Bellido, who admitted to doing a lot of the legwork involved with organizing her son’s Veterans Day tribute, said she was happy to help because veterans are worth the effort.
“I’m not stopping,” Austin said. “I’m going to keep pushing at them [the Frederick County School Board] until they make Veterans Day a day off.”
