STEPHENS CITY — After a lead-up full of weather uncertainty, Saturday bloomed gloriously by mid-day, offering more than a ray of hope and sunshine to hundreds at the Stephens City Easter egg hunt.
Sponsored by the Stephens City United Methodist Church, the afternoon festivities at Newtown Commons, a green expanse in the middle of town, drew a diverse crowd from all around the area, with families enjoying the treasure hunt, face-painting, arts and crafts, and music beneath a splendid sky that offered a warm introduction to spring.
Organizers of the event, now in its second year, hoped to double the estimated 1,000 who joined the hunt last year.
Church Missions Chair Cathy Barley, who coordinated the multi-faceted affair, said she had been a bit worried about the weather the day before, but was gratified that spring arrived in the nick of time.
Twenty-one high school student volunteers helped shepherd the children through various age-specific quadrants where, at staggered times, the tots scurried to collect some of the 4,000 plastic eggs that held candy and prizes, a few of which held gold tokens that allowed the lucky holder to collect a special Easter basket. Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz served as official starter as the eager children and their families gathered around the specified areas, awaiting the go-ahead for gathering..
Dave Marchand, who designed and built the 3D maze reserved for older egg hunters, said the entire enterprise was a gratifying effort. "How many things do we do where we say, 'just go do it,'?" Marchand said. "Just good family fun!"
UMC Pastor Bertina Westley praised Barley for her efforts, noting the presence, new this year, of three food vendors and musical entertainment to meet popular requests.
Games and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny and the Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue (SCVFR)'s Sparky the Fire Dog helped keep the kids occupied between hunts, while musicians filled the air with song.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.