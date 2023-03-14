BERRYVILLE — Just because Ray Stuehmeier is old enough to remember the phrase "bust a move" doesn't mean he's too old to bust a move.
"I haven't heard that expression in ages," the 76-year-old Frederick County resident said while allowing his dance fever to cool down between songs.
On Tuesday morning, Stuehmeier was tearing up the dance floor at the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Center with his main squeeze of the past three years, Nellie Evans. The pair was having so much fun getting their groove on that they were soon joined by another woman whose dancing shoes were shined and ready for action.
"I share," Evans said with a sly grin.
The occasion was a St. Patrick's dance that brought together clients from all six Shenandoah Valley senior centers operated by Seniors First, formerly known as the Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging. Those centers in Winchester, Stephens City, Berryville, Front Royal, Woodstock and Luray give people age 60 and over a place to go four days a week to socialize, play games, participate in field trips and activities, expand their knowledge and more.
Allison Mondell, director of development for the Front Royal-based nonprofit, said about 200 seniors were driven to the Clarke County Parks and Recreation Center near Berryville for their first full-blown get-together since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
"It's been over three years," Mondell said as participants filed into the center's gymnasium to enjoy music performed by Rob Yeakle and Diana Cleveland, games, refreshments and an Irish dancing exhibition by the Armstrong Irish Dance Academy of Winchester. "We thought this would be a fun, different sort of thing to do. They were all really excited to get out and they do love to see each other."
Since the occasion was an early celebration of this Friday's St. Patrick's Day, almost all of the seniors were wearing green on Tuesday. The greenest of them all was Carol Eggars of Warren County, who even donned a green wig.
"My grandparents were from Ireland so it's a little bit of a tribute to them," Eggars said.
Over in a corner, Seniors First Director of Senior Center Operations Marsha LeBrecht was painting green shamrocks on the faces of attendees — at least, that's what she was trying to do.
"They don't want it on their faces. They're having me put it on their hands," LeBrecht said as a line formed at her table.
A special guest at the St. Patrick's dance was Max, a 1-year-old black pug who is a certified therapy dog. His job is to make people happy by allowing them to pet and scratch him, and it's a job he enjoys very much.
"He comes to the senior center every day and hangs out there with the clients," said Max's owner, Amy Courtney, who is director of the senior center in Luray. "He also visits nursing homes and rec centers in our area. He's very popular."
Mondell said it was great to see such a large, enthusiastic crowd on Tuesday. The Seniors First senior centers were closed for the first full year of the pandemic, she said, and when they reopened last March, attendance was down because clients were still worried about contracting COVID-19.
"A year in, we're definitely seeing a lot more interest [in the senior centers]," Mondell said. "A lot of people have been stuck inside for a long time and they want to get out, do things and make friends."
Eggars said she started visiting the Seniors First senior center in Front Royal in November and she's glad she did.
"I've had a lot of loss in my life and it was time to make a change," she said. "Now I have another family. The senior center is my family."
To learn more about Seniors First, its senior centers and its programs to support people age 60 and over in the Shenandoah Valley, visit seniorsfirst.info.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.