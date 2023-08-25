WINCHESTER — A once-annual political mixer returned Thursday evening following a three-year break prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hob Nob in the Valley, first held in 1999, gives political candidates and constituents a chance to mingle in an informal setting. Previous events have attracted people running for a multitude of state and federal seats, but over the years, Hob Nob has become more of an opportunity for candidates seeking local offices to have one-on-one conversations with the residents they hope to serve.
Thursday's Hob Nob, sponsored by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, was, for the first time, held in a hangar at Winchester Regional Airport. Chamber CEO Cynthia Schneider said the decision to shift from prior locales such as Laurel Ridge Community College, Handley High School and Shenandoah University's Bernard J. Dunn School of Pharmacy was tied to her organization's recent decision to move to the airport at 491 Airport Road in Frederick County.
"This kind of collaboration with the airport is great," Schneider said. "It puts us right in the center of the region. We love it here."
Candidates from a variety of local and state races in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County were on hand Thursday to shake hands and have casual conversations.
"The tone of the event is so healthy," Schneider said.
Candidates were allowed to set up information tables at no cost, and many filled their tables with freebies including refrigerator magnets and handheld fans.
Those fans proved to be very popular Thursday as the summer heat and humidity raised temperatures inside the open hangar.
Del. Bill Wiley, a Republican incumbent from the 29th District in the Virginia House of Delegates who is seeking reelection in the recently redrawn 32nd District, didn't seem fazed by the heat as he strolled through the hangar wearing a sport coat.
"The district is changing but I'm excited about it," Wiley said. "We're finally getting traction with what we're doing [in the campaign] and I'm excited about giving back to our constituents."
His Democratic opponent for the 32nd District House seat, Winchester Planning Commission member Mady Rodriguez, came to Hob Nob to campaign for what would be her first state office.
"I think it's a great opportunity to interact with the community," Rodriguez said of Hob Nob. "It's nice to see so many people out here today."
Schneider said more than 250 tickets to Hob Nob were sold at $35 each for chamber members, $45 each for nonmembers.
"That was our hope for our first year back [since 2019]," she said. "I think we'll grow this event in years to come."
Tickets entitled attendees to a catered dinner, desserts and beverages.
Winchester Voter Registrar Liz Martin found a premium location for her informational exhibit: Right in front of the chow line.
"If somebody's not registered [to vote], we'll tell them where to get registered. If they need to update their registration, they can update their registration," Martin said.
Many of those at Thursday's Hob Nob didn't have to attend the event because they're no longer running for election or their seats aren't on the ballot for this year's general election on Nov. 7.
Stephens City Mayor Mike Diaz, who was reelected last year and won't be on the ballot for another three years, said he came to Hob Nob for the networking.
"It's a great opportunity to connect with business owners as well as constituents who want to have their ears to the ground," Diaz said. "It's nice to have the candidates here. This is the time to get to know them."
John Tagnesi, who has retired from politics after many years serving on Winchester's City Council and Planning Commission, had the most unique reason for attending Thursday's Hob Nob in the Valley.
"I'm the Uber driver for my wife," Tagnesi said with a grin as he pointed to his wife, Kathy Tagnesi, a Republican who was elected last year to represent Ward 4 on City Council. "She had thumb surgery and can't drive so I have to take her everywhere she goes."
