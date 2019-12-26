WINCHESTER — If there are livestock on West Boscawen Street, it must be Christmastime.
While about 400 people worshiped during the first of four Christmas Eve services at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Tuesday, drivers rubber-necked to see a live nativity scene outside the church at 26 W. Boscawen St. and families posed for pictures beside it. The scene, which was staged from 3 to 9 p.m., was held in the church basement until 1999, when organizers decided to let the public enjoy the experience. Besides pedestrians, about 150 drivers go past annually to see it, according to Teresa Shafferman, church director of faith foundation and youth ministries.
“People are really shocked that it’s in downtown Winchester and they love bringing their children to see these animals and the nativity actors,” she said “We’ve had comments like, ‘This made my Christmas,’ ‘This is so special,’ and ‘We really appreciate you doing this.’”
On Tuesday afternoon, it was about 40 degrees, but Shafferman said the nativity also has been held during frigid weather, including one year when about 18 inches of snow fell. That year, only one sheep participated, and Shafferman said she almost had to let it stay at her house overnight, but it was eventually driven home safely.
This year’s nativity featured Chloe, a year-old heifer, along with two goats and two sheep. The animals were brought from Berryville by Matt Venkoske, who portrayed a shepherd. Madison Venkoske, his 7-year-old daughter, also played a shepherd. Bob Thomas portrayed Joseph, Kay Ritenour played Mary, and Thomas’ 12-year-old son William Thomas portrayed a shepherd.
Venkoske, 34, has been taking part in the nativity off and on since high school. He said some children are apprehensive about petting the animals, while others are excited to do it. “You’ve got to know how to read kids before they start coming up and petting,” he said.
Ritenour, who was participating for the first time, said she liked the idea of being in people’s Christmas photos of the scene. “That’s really crazy,” she said.
A sheep was briefly brought into the church during a worship service to help give parishioners a feel for the spirit of the event. This year, a fourth service was added to prevent overcrowding. Services were held at 3, 5, 7 and 11 p.m. Shafferman attributed the big crowds to out-of-town relatives attending with their families.
Many parishioners have attended the church for decades, and it has a long history. The original building opened in 1795 and the current building opened in 1842.
For regulars like Jeanette Kline, Christmas Eve services are an annual tradition. Kline, who has been attending on Christmas Eve since 2012, came with her husband David Kline and their children Anthany, 6, Danica, 11, and Shyann, 11. Kline said she returns because of the way pastors engage children in their sermons and the welcoming atmosphere of the church.
“The pastors here are very giving and caring,” she said. “They genuinely love their congregation.”
Caitlin and Jesse Barnes, who were married at the church in 2016 and joined the congregation about two months ago, said they enjoy the church’s atmosphere and like the convenience of four services on Christmas Eve. “And you can’t beat a sheep walking down the aisle of the church,” Caitlin Barnes said.
