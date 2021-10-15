BERRYVILLE — Hunters need not be confused about changes made to the state's deer-hunting season this year.
Fred Frenzel, a district biologist with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, will explain changes that hunters need to know during a Clarke County Board of Supervisors meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Changes were made to the 2021-22 deer season because of the spread of chronic wasting disease (CWD). The fatal neurological disease can pass between deer through contact with saliva, feces, urine and contaminated water or soil.
CWD apparently spread from West Virginia to Virginia between 2005 and 2009. It has since been found not only in Clarke and Frederick counties, but also in Culpeper, Fauquier, Loudoun, Madison, Montgomery, Rappahannock, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Frenzel, whose five-county district includes Clarke and Frederick, said CWD prompted his department to make major changes in hunting procedures in most of the district — including those two counties
Russell District Supervisor Doug Lawrence asked the board to host a public presentation to try and address hunters' concerns.
“When they changed deer season, it caught a lot of people by surprise,” Lawrence said in a prepared statement. “I thought our hunters should understand the rationale behind the changes.”
To help biologists try and control the disease's spread, hunters in Clarke and Frederick can voluntarily submit the heads of deer they harvest for testing.
Hunters in Clarke County can take heads to the John H. Enders Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Squad in downtown Berryville. Those in Winchester and Frederick County can take heads to either the North Mountain Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company on Rosenberger Lane or the Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club on Siler Road.
Information about the 2021-22 deer season is online at dwr.virginia.gov/hunting/regulations/deer.
Also during the supervisors meeting, Frenzel will discuss other hunting matters, including coyote bounties, game bird preserves and Clarke’s prohibition of hunting within 300 feet of public roads.
The meeting will be held in the main meeting room on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court. Anyone with questions beforehand can call the county administrator's office at 540-955-5100 or go online to info@clarkecounty.gov.
In addition to Frenzel's presentation, the meeting's agenda includes public hearings on several proposed changes to the county's code. The changes pertain to dance halls, outdoor lighting and giving homes and buildings new addresses.
