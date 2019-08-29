"
WINCHESTER — The folks down in Nelson County — where Middletown resident Wilma Jennings came of age in the small town of Wingina (pronounced Win-GIGH-nah) on the north side of the James River in the southeast part of the county — still refer to the ghastly barometric transactions of Aug. 19-20, 1969, as "The Flood."
"It started raining, and it never stopped," said Jennings, a teacher at Sherando High School. "It went on and on for days. Maybe it wasn't days, but it sure seemed like it. I never saw sideways rain, but it was sideways coming down."
The storm that pounded Nelson County for 48 hours was Hurricane Camille,
but by the time it reached Central Virginia, its winds had abated from earlier in the week, when, as a Category 5 hurricane (only the third to hit the United States in the 20th century), it had devastated the Gulf Coast, claiming 143 lives as the storm surge crested at 24 feet, one of the highest ever recorded in that vulnerable part of the country.
The sad secret to Camille as she crossed the Blue Ridge on the night of Aug. 19 was water — and a unique mechanism that refused to allow the storm to move on until it had dumped 27 feet of it on Nelson's beleaguered residents over an eight-hour period between sunrise and sunset. Some measured the torrential downfall at closer to 36 feet. One farmer measured 31 feet in a feed barrel in the bed of his pickup; it was empty the night before.
What Nelson had experienced was a "perfect rainmaking machine" — a post-tropical vortex (the remnants of the hurricane) pushed by the westerly jet stream into a stationary front, reported Jeff Halverson for The Washington Post in 2013.
Camille gave little indication of the havoc to come, though "spotty pockets" of rain, 1 to 3 inches in some areas, fell from as far south as northern Mississippi to as far north as West Virginia. But when residents of Nelson County heard the evening weather report on Aug. 19, 1969, the forecast overnight was for "showers with clearing in the morning." They didn't expect a tropical deluge of biblical proportions.
For Jennings, who was 10 years old during Hurricane Camille, the storm still conjures up images of Noah's Ark.
___
Nelson County, at 424 square miles, is similar to Frederick County in size, but as of the 2010 census still had but 15,000 residents. In the late '60s, the population was less than 13,000. Jennings considered many of those people "family." Her mother, a teacher's aide in the public schools, had a wide circle of, well, you name it.
"I didn't know who was family and who was friends; I did know I had lot of aunts," Jennings said with a chuckle. "I later found out they were friends who Mom called family."
But that description provides indication of the kind of community Camille struck. Mountainous Nelson was pastoral, family-oriented and quiet in going about its way. Earl Hamner, whose writings inspired the long-running television show "The Waltons," hailed from the Schuyler area in the northeastern part of Nelson.
Jennings tells a funny story of growing up. Her family — she was one of five children — often took Sunday afternoon rides. When they would get to the county seat of Lovingston and its one stoplight, shw and her siblings would jump out of the car if the light was red and lay down in the middle of the road, often rolling around as they did.
"Mom knew no one else was coming on a Sunday afternoon," Jennings said with a ready laugh.
On the night of Aug. 19, 1969, this bucolic demesne would not know what hit it.
___
When the rain came, Jennings recalled, it "came fast." First was the rain's unique swath, extremely narrow and perpendicularly oriented to the Blue Ridge Mountains, whose craggy eminences reached beyond 3,000 feet. This resulted in perhaps the key element of the storm, a locked genesis point (often described as the origin of repeated jet streaks) that, over the eight hours of repeated rain, produced repeated outbursts from the low-hanging levels of moisture.
Or, to put it in layman's terms, the storm was stuck in the mountains and could not get out.
Roughly 150 died in the flash flood, mudslides and debris flows that swept away houses — and families — in Nelson County. Afterward, Jenning's mother would point to a plot of ground and tersely say: "House, family . . . gone." Hardest hit were the river communities and those nestled in the shadow of the mountains which served as a conduit of riparian terror.
Communities such as Massies Mill (near where Jenning's mom grew up), Roseland, Norwood, and, most especially, Davis Creek, reeled and buckled in response to the torrent. One family, the Huffmans, lost 21 members in the flood.
There is no figure attached to the county's loss. When peak river discharge attains levels of 36 million gallons a minute, folks are swept away. To this day, some remain buried between feet of mud and rock.
___
With her husband out working, Wilma's mom had five kids to whom to provide understanding of, well, at the start, unusual events. Her strategy, says Wilma: "She kept us in the dark; she didn't want to scare us."
Fortunately, the location of their home -- on a secondary road above Wingina where the Post Office stood on a terrace above the railroad, which ran along the river -- yielded a safe haven for five housebound and increasingly restless children.
"It started raining, and it never stopped," says Wilma, a teacher at Sherando High School. "It went on and on for days. Maybe it wasn't days, but it sure seemed like it. I never saw sideways rain, but it was sideways coming down.
"We just wanted to go out and play, but we didn't go anywhere. We had to stay inside. To me, it was kind of like Noah's Ark. I do know we were totally blessed.
v(progressive symbol)
Miles away in Clifton Forge, the railroad center where the edges of the storm capped off, young Bill Baber also encountered the unnerving and, for a 5-year-old, frightening capacity of "sideways rain."
Bill's grandfather -- nicknamed "Buck," but as Bill also calls him, "the original L.W. (Leonard William) -- was a C&O engineer on the James River Division. The family huddled in the home of Bill's grandparents, awaiting word of their man down on the river near Lynchburg.
The hours dragged on to the next day when "Buck" finally called; his train had stalled. He also had a harrowing tale to tell of staying in the coal-hopper until the waters along the river receded.
So Bill and family, secure in that knowledge, went home. The "impressions" from that night remain.
"I do just remember impressions," says Bill, a retired music educator who for 28 years played the organ at Market Street United Methodist Church in Winchester. "Like in that rain, walking in my raincoat with my head down. I couldn't breathe. It was like walking in a swimming pool."
"Buck" Baber, too, came out of his ordeal safely, but hardly unscathed. He contracted pneumonia and, over the next few years, suffered "two or three" major heart attacks due, says his grandson, to the stress of that horrible night on the river, He retired from C&O about three years later.
And for Bill, those "impressions, in mind, turned into "memories" as the family stories were told and retold.
v(progressive symbol)
Wilma and her siblings finally made it outside in the wake of the storm, but found their exploratory path frequently blocked. Her mom figured the Post Office, which had flooded despite its raised porch, was "the safest place to go see the water." On their first try, they didn't make it; eventually, they would.
Early on, Wilma's family also discovered they had one way out. The road east toward Scottsville was blocked, washed out. So they went the other way -- as it turned out, the only way -- toward Va. 56, a major artery in the southern part of the county.
And it was on these excursions that Wilma and her brothers and sisters would hear their mother's soulful lament too many times: "House, family . . . gone."
Fortunately, for them, that road from Wingina and back meant safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.